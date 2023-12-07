Taylor Swift has been slowly but surely reconvening her squad over the past few months. And although the pop singer has mostly converged with other very high-profile women, on Wednesday, she teamed up with her old pal Robert Pattinson. The Twilight actor, coincidentally, was making his first public appearance since his partner Suki Waterhouse announced her pregnancy late last month.

The trio joined forces to support their mutual friend Emma Stone and the premiere of her new movie Poor Things (Fellow squad member Margaret Qualley, who also stars in the Yorgos Lanthimos film, was in attendance too). Although Swift and co. did meet up with Stone later in the night, they were spotted arriving to the DGA Theater. Once inside, they took their seats next to actress Laura Dern. Swift looked like a Hollywood star herself—showing up to the event with loose waves and her signature red lip while wearing a black bodycon dress topped off with a Charlotte Simone coat. Waterhouse and Pattinson cut a more casual figure. The mom-to-be turned up in a dreamy sheer top, satin Dissh pants, and a shearling COS jacket as her partner kept things low key in a baseball hat and sneakers.

DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

While it’s unclear how Swift and Pattinson first met, they have a common Twilight thread. The Midnights singer dated Pattinson’s co-star, Taylor Lautner, all the way back in 2009. Most likely, they were introduced via mutual friends, or even Waterhouse herself who Swift has been close with since 2016. This isn’t the first time the three have stepped out together—in 2019, they went on a double date with Swift’s then boyfriend Joe Alwyn (remember him?)

Noticeably absent from Wednesday night’s equation was Swift’s current fling, Travis Kelce, who is currently in Kansas City. The singer did, however, detail just how the couple first met in a new interview with TIME.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift told the publication. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”