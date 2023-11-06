There was a time when Taylor Swift was collecting celebrity friends like infinity stones. Like clockwork, she’d be pictured (usually arm in arm) with an equally as famous carousel of singers, actresses, and Victoria’s Secret angels. All that seemed to come to an end for a brief period, but, it looks like Swift has reignited her passion for bringing together a certain, very high-profile sect of women over the past few months. And over the weekend, the singer did just that as she stepped out in New York City.

Swift hit up BondST restaurant in New York City wearing a black long sleeve, pleated mini skirt, over-the-knee boots, and jewelry from Jacquie Aiche. She even had her signature red lip and was rocking her bang hairstyle like it was the middle of 2015. And while much attention was paid to the blonde songstress, her dinner guests were also grabbing plenty of camera time too.

To her left was her long time friend (and original squad member) Selena Gomez. The “Slow Down” singer kept it cozy for the occasion, opting for a brown sweater dress, Saint Laurent bucket bag, and Steve Madden ballet flats. Gomez and Swift have been close since 2008, so their appearance together was par for the course. To Swift’s right, though, was Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Swift’s new fling, Travis Kelce, is teammates with Patrick. And per reports, the two WAGs (an acronym used to refer to Wives and Girlfriends of athletes), hit it off both on and off the sidelines. Swift gifted Mahomes a 1989 (Taylor’s Version) cardigan. “Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor,” an insider told Us. “They've hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time.” Fellow Chiefs girlfriends, Paige Buechele and Lyndsay Bell, were also spotted emerging from Swift’s apartment on game day.

Also in tow were two of Swift’s regular squad members, models Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid. The latter, who then went on to meet up with her rumored romance Bradley Cooper later in the night, has been reportedly spending time at Swift’s Rhode Island manse with the actor to escape paparazzi. Another attendee, Sophie Turner, has also been frequenting a Swift property amidst her ongoing legal battles with Joe Jonas.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Back in September, Swift (who also dated Jonas) and Turner sent shockwaves as they grabbed dinner together in New York City. In the time since, the singer has been spotted out and about with Turner, Hadid, Delevigne, and others on multiple occasions. Arguably, the naissance of Swift’s squad came around 2014 with the release of 1989. But now, with that album since re-recorded and her new NFL romance, her girl group has a whole new look.