It seems that Sophie Turner is “Mrs. Perfectly Fine” following her recent split from Joe Jonas. On Tuesday, the actress was spotted walking arm-in-arm with friend (and fellow Jonas ex) Taylor Swift around New York City. Per sources, the pair stayed out until the wee hours of the morning after grabbing dinner at celebrity hotspot Via Carota. Nothing says “single again” like a good girls night out!

Swift has been out and about with a slew of stars in the Big Apple recently—from Gigi Hadid to Cara Delevingne and Greta Gerwig and Laura Dern. But for her outing with Turner, the two hit the town solo and, presumably, Joe Jonas was somewhere watching on. Swift wasn’t joking around when she sang “There’s nothing I do better than revenge.”

While the two kept their ensembles rather casual, they each had some noteworthy details. Swift opted to wear a red knit Reformation dress and an EB Denim trench coat. The focus of her look were certainly the knee-high Reformation boots which added some sheen to things. Turner, on the other hand, decided to go with separates in the form of an ab-baring sparkly halter top and low-rise gray pants.

North Woods / PapCulture / BACKGRID

The pair’s outing couldn’t be more aptly timed—Turner and Jonas announced that they were getting divorced after four years of marriage earlier this month. There were rounds of speculation regarding the reasoning behind their split—fans jumped to conclusions that Jonas may have been behind rumors that Turner’s love of partying led to their divorce, but the exes have since released a statement clarifying things.

“After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the former couple said in a statement. “There are many speculations as to why but truly, this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Swift, of course, briefly dated Jonas in 2008. After their split, the pair both penned songs about each other—Swift’s song “Better Than Revenge” reportedly took aim at Camilla Belle who dated the JoBro after she did. Despite the tension between the two singers, they seemed to have made up in the time since. Hadid, another of Swift’s close friends, had also previously dated Jonas.

In 2021, Swift celebrated her Saturday Night Live appearance with Turner and Jonas (the latter then said that he and Swift are “cool” and hopes that her fans “like” him). Well, with Taylor firmly part of team Sophie, the prospects between Jonas and the Swifties aren’t looking too bright.