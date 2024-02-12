Emma Stone has been letting her fashion freak flag fly this awards season—but, over the weekend, the Poor Things star pulled out what might just be her most statement-making look yet. For the Directors Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, Stone slipped into an archival Givenchy dress that just so happened to be over two decades old.

Her blush pink look, from Julien MacDonald’s spring 2003 couture collection for the French brand, was not only remarkable for its archival qualities (and the fact that Stone is rarely wearing something other than Louis Vuitton) but also its design details. The dress featured a plunging neckline followed by a series of woven ribbons that composed the bodice of the piece—the detail almost gave things a corset structure, which only further enhanced the fitted shape of the dress. The varying strips of fabric then transitioned into a streamer-like skirt which flashed Stone’s silver sandal heels as she moved about on the step and repeat.

Stone’s red carpet looks have always been nearly impossible to predict throughout her career—but her recent awards moments seem to be striking the perfect chord between Hollywood glamour and capital-F Fashion. And with this latest couture look, Stone and her stylist Petra Flannery proved that they’re just as comfortable with custom Louis Vuitton as they are with decades-old Givenchy.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Stone styled her piece quite similarly to how it was show on the Paris runway. The actress rounded out her look with simple diamond jewels, dewy makeup, and a rosy pink lip.

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

It’s been a major past few months for Stone who played Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos’ epic, Poor Things—and it’s likely the next few weeks will only get busier. The actress is nominated at both the SAG and BAFTA Awards and is, arguably, the front runner in the highly-competitive Best Actress category at the Oscars.

As so, we’re keeping an eye on what Stone decides to slip into on the red carpet next. It’s safe to assume she’ll be outfitted in Louis Vuitton for the Oscars, but still, will she do something like this sheer cut-out moment? Opt for a flashier, avant-garde set? Or, perhaps, she’ll decide to dig up an archival reference like her latest Givenchy look.