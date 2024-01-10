Emma Stone may be widely nominated for her role as Bella Baxter in Poor Things but her look for last night’s Governors Awards was full on Barbie. On Tuesday evening, the actress stepped out to the annual event in Los Angeles wearing a matching bubblegum pink set from Fendi.

Stone’s red carpet ensemble, from the Italian brand’s fall 2023 couture collection, featured an off-the-shoulder jacket paired with a coordinating, knee-length wrap skirt. Both pieces were designed with various shapes and sizes of beads, crystals, and sequins which made for quite the impact as the actress moved about on the red carpet. Now, this isn’t exactly the Mattel doll confections that we’ve seen this awards season from leading lady Margot Robbie—Stone’s version of Barbie pink is a touch more avant garde, more Bella Baxter than Malibu Barbie. Other actresses at the gala hopped on the bandwagon, too, like Florence Pugh and Rosamund Pike who dazzled in light shades of pink. Interestingly enough, Robbie looked to be channeling Oppenheimer at the Governors Awards in an all black Celine by Hedi Slimane number.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stone kept the remainder of her look fairly simple. She slipped into metallic-toe high heels and slicked her red locks back into a chic updo. Unlike Fendi designer Kim Jones’ runway version, Stone went without any major accessories and let the beadwork shine on its own.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

It’s been quite the busy past three days for Stone who is in full campaigning mode for her stellar leading role in Poor Things. For Sunday’s Golden Globes, where she took home the award for Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture, Stone dazzled in a custom Louis Vuitton gown. The piece’s plunging neckline was complimented by an even riskier center slit and all-over floral embroidery.

Just 24 hours later, Stone was back on the red carpet—this time, for the finale premiere of her A24 series The Curse. She kept things a bit more casual than the Globes, opting for a sheer spaghetti strap LBD from Givenchy that she paired with matching see-through tights.

Next up for Stone is the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday where she is nominated in the highly competitive Best Actress category. Based on her current streak, it’s safe to say she’ll pull out yet another fashion statement to grace the event’s red carpet.