Emma Stone & Iris Law Master Fall's Biggest Trench Coat Hack

While we usually associate the trench coat as something to shield ourselves from the rain in, it looks like celebrities might have some different connotations going on. Naturally, stars are taking the fall silhouette and running with it—or should we say, shortening it. And this week, despite being on opposite sides of the globes, the latest purveyors of the trench hack happen to be Emma Stone and Iris Law.

Let’s begin with Stone, who was the first of the pair to pull out the style on Wednesday. The actress hit the step and repeat of the New York Film Festival wearing a look from Louis Vuitton’s recently debuted spring/summer 2024 collection.

Instead of one trench, the ensemble featured two coats—in slightly different shades of beige—that were layered on top of each other. By buttoning the lighter jacket, which featured a double-breasted silhouette, Stone turned it into a mini dress that she styled with sheer tights underneath. On top, she left the darker piece open as she rolled up the sleeves.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Over in Seoul, South Korea, Iris Law had her own fun with the trench too. Like Stone, the model fashioned one of the British brand’s signature coats into a dress of her own. Her long sleeve piece featured a more prominent neckline than Stone’s, as well as a more cinched shape thanks to a waist belt.

To round out her look, Law added in some color with a yellow shoulder bag and khaki wedge heels. Though Stone and Law’s looks were slightly different in shape, they both tap into one of two trends going on right now—the jacket-as-dress obsession and the pantsless craze.

Courtesy of Burberry

During Milan Fashion Week, Kendall Jenner turned up in no pants to Gucci’s runway show in an ultra-mini belted trench that she styled as a party dress. While Jenner’s pantsless move was a rather extreme, leggy take on the trench hack, Stone and Law offered a more everyday version. Either layer some sort of clingy tights underneath like Stone, or simply, opt for a longer trench like Law for a midi-trench look.