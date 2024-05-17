Just like she did in the whacky Kinds of Kindness trailer, Emma Stone danced wildly atop the steps of the Cannes Film Festival today. Thankfully, she brought along the perfect disco ball dress for the occasion, stepping out to the premiere of director Yorgos Lanthimos’s latest film in a plunging party look.

Stone, who last attended the prestigious festival almost a decade ago in 2015, returned to the Croisette in a low-cut custom gown by Louis Vuitton. While much of the dress’s impact was in its neckline, which nearly plunged to Stone’s navel, the eye-catching sequins that lined the piece didn’t hurt its case, either. Alongside its v-shaped neckline and slight drop-waist, Stone’s Cannes gown also featured a ruffled maxi skirt that formed a slight train behind her. Per usual, the Oscar winner rocked her signature red locks in tousled waves and went with a bold coral lip and sun-kissed skin. She topped off her look with Louis Vuitton High Jewelry consisting of dainty earrings and a statement diamond bracelet.

The Kinds of Kindness red carpet was packed to the brim with not only the film’s all-star cast—joining Stone were Hunter Schafer, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Joe Alwyn, and Jesse Plemons—but also A-list names like Eva Longoria, Kirsten Dunst, and Demi Moore. Stone, however simple the silhouette of her dress proved to be, managed to stand out for all the right reasons in her disco dress.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The back of Stone’s gown, designed with sheer paneling, was equally as low-cut as the front. Look closely and you’ll see her Kinds of Kindness co-stars Hunter Schafer, in archival Armani Privé couture, and Margaret Qualley, decked out in sheer Chanel, passing by her in the background.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lanthimos and Stone, fresh off the success of Poor Things, will reunite yet again for Kinds of Kindness which has been described as a “triptych fable.” Not much is known about the eagerly-awaited film, but viewers can expect a departure from the out-there visual language Lanthimos established in Poor Things. The Greek director is reuniting with collaborator Efthimis Filippou whom he worked with for The Lobster, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and Dogtooth. Like the Cobra song Stone caught a beat to at Cannes today, Kinds of Kindness is a “Brand New Bitch.”