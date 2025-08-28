Emma Stone Champions the Blinged Bubble Skirt in Venice

Emma Stone just gave the bubble skirt a red carpet glow-up. At the Venice Film Festival premiere of her new film, Bugonia, tonight, Stone stepped out in a custom Louis Vuitton number that reimagined the playful silhouette with couture-level precision.

Designed with a cinched, fitted bodice and exaggerated volume, Stone’s dress was a masterclass in wearing a once-controversial hemline without veering into gimmick. Styled by Petra Flannery, Stone’s dress cleverly played with proportion. It featured not one, but two skirts—a flouncy, shorter top layer with a floor-length, slimline maxi placed underneath. The magic, however, could be found within the dress’s fabrication. The actor’s dress was covered in cascading silver sequins that trailed down the entirety of the ensemble, from its layered skirt to its crystal spaghetti straps.

Letting the fluid structure and sparkle of her ensemble lead the way, Stone went decidedly minimal in the glam department. Her pixie cut, now slightly grown out from the shaved head she sports in Bugonia, was styled in tousled waves, while her makeup was kept fresh and neutral. The actor completed her ensemble with a sparkling cocktail ring to complement the glowing beadwork of her dress.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Stone’s recent red carpet ensembles have leaned into refined elegance—a streak she continued on Thursday morning for the Bugonia photo call. Dressed once again in Louis Vuitton, the actor opted for another ensemble that balanced layered structure with softness. This time, she wore a fitted LBD that was marked by a ribbed under-layer and an asymmetric lace skirt placed on the top.

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images

Bubble skirts, once a shunned relic of the Y2K era, are on the comeback among the runways and celebrities on the red carpet—Stone’s version approached the silhouette with a flashy elegance that brought it well beyond its nostalgic roots.