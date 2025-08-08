Tyla has a strong eye for archival 2000s fashion, no doubt about it. But for her latest red carpet appearance, she shifted her spotlight onto the era with help from Alejandro Gómez Palomo—the designer behind Palomo, a favorite label of stars like Miley Cyrus and Rosalía. At a Variety event in Los Angeles last night, the “Water” singer went for an ab-baring set from Palomo’s resort 2026 collection, all while turning up the heat on the summer bubble skirt trend in the process.

Tyla started with an ultra-cropped blue button-down left open from the neckline down. Below, she wore a coordinating miniskirt that sat darlingly low. The piece reimagined the bubble skirt phenomenon, with diagonal ruching and a feminine detail in the form of a long, black bow draped along one side.

To complete the outfit, Tyla went with black pumps to elongate her frame, silver jewelry, and a feathered headpiece perched atop her chin-length bob. For the final touch, Tyla sported multi-color eyeshadow that shimmered with the light.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

Although Tyla has shown herself to be a true vintage fashion geek—she’s worn holy grail pieces from Roberto Cavalli, Marc Jacobs’s era at Louis Vuitton, and Chanel by Karl Lagerfeld—her Palomo co-ords tackled the early aughts look through a 2025 lens, mainly in her reworked bubble skirt and embrace of the headpiece. It was an outfit fit for a modern music star, who has an unmistakable eye for making the past feel entirely new.