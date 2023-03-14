Emma Watson keeps a very low profile these days, usually opting out of the events that draw in her contemporaries. That’s why it was a surprise, not only to see the actress step out for the Oscars over the weekend—her first time in five years, we might add—but to do so in such a big way, bringing three outfit changes for the evening’s festivities.

Watson started off the night at Elton John’s Academy Awards watch party, throwing on a sheer black, off-the-shoulder dress from Gabriela Hearst, which she spiced up with a cat-shaped, crystal-covered clutch from Roger Vivier.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Later, the actress kept hold of the clutch, but switched out the dress. Clearly, there was a theme for the first part of the evening, because the lace Fendi dress the actress changed into was also completely sheer and off-the-shoulder, though it included the addition of long, dramatic sleeves. Watson posed in the ethereal, lilac gown in front of a wooden staircase on her Instagram story, showing off her gorgeous, Pasquale Bruni necklace and earrings in the process.

Instagram/@emmawatson

Instagram/@emmawatson

When it was time for look three, though, Watson opted to go in a slightly sleeker, more modern direction, closing out the night in a black column dress by Christopher Esber featuring a graphic neckline. Watson kept on her Pasquale Bruni jewels, but ditched the Roger Vivier clutch this time around.

Instagram/@emmawatson

It’s unclear exactly where Watson wore the second and third looks as she didn’t walk any red carpets in them. Possibly she attended an event, like the Vanity Fair Oscar party, and opted out of the step-and-repeat, which would be in line with the actress’ low key ways. Or, perhaps she wore one to Beyoncé’s after party, which is famously private. Either way, we’re glad she at least posted pics of her looks on Instagram so we could get a taste of Watson’s evening of dresses.