Emma Watson’s Style Evolution, From Teen Witch to Kering Board Member

Emma Watson began her reign of the red carpet early on in her life. Being cast as beloved teen witch Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films gave her an immediate spotlight and the task of being a role model to countless young girls. Watson has certainly taken the responsibility in stride, becoming a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations, and focused her spotlight on bringing attention to gender equality. In addition to all of her monumental accomplishments, Watson has quickly become a fashion icon in her own right, as well. For the past 16 years, we have watched as Emma Watson has stunned in lady-like dresses, glamorous couture gowns, and chicly tailored suits. She has wowed both in the front row at fashion week and on the red carpet everywhere from the Academy Awards to the Met Gala. Watson’s ladylike elegance is unfaltering, and on top of it all, she’s never one shy away from a fashion risk. No wonder she now sits on the board of Kering, the parent company of Balenciaga and Gucci. Take a look back at her prolific best looks over the years, here.

2019 Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage Emma Watson attends the world premiere of "Little Women" at Museum of Modern Art on December 07, 2019 in New York City.

2018 Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Emma Watson put her attention on the neck at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

2017 Photo by Laurent Viteur/WireImage Emma Watson mixed glamour and casual for 'The Circle' Paris Photocall at Hotel Le Bristol on June 22, 2017 in Paris, France.

2017 BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images Emma Watson arrived in all white to the World Premiere of "The Circle" at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, April 26, 2017 in New York.

2017 Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Emma Watson channeled the original Belle in a yellow gown sharing her love of books with children from The NY Film Society for Kids at Lincoln Center's Francesca Beale Theater on March 13, 2017 in New York City.

2017 Watson took a step away from royal dresses and slipped into a chic jumpsuit by Oscar de la Renta complete with gold rose pin. 2017.

2017 Keeping up with her princess-inspired fashion, Watson wore an embellished Elie Saab gown and a ruby red rose to match the film at the China premiere of Beauty and the Beast. 2017.

2017 The ultimate princess, Watson attended the United Kingdom launch event for Beauty in the Beast wearing an Emilia Wickstead gown, that was every bit royal with a long train. 2017.

2017 In another Christian Dior dress by new creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, Watson wore this fairytale look to Elle’s 2017 Style Awards. 2017.

2016 Watson wore the ultimate Christian Dior sheer bustier gown as she attended the Women of the Year Awards, where she accepted the ‘Inspiration’ award. 2016.

2016 The actress made a striking appearance to the Met Gala wearing a gown made of recycled materials and designed by Calvin Klein. The eco-friendly look was definitely on trend with the ‘Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology’ theme. 2016.

2016 Watson had all eyes on her at the 102nd White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, wearing an Osman white floral split midi dress over blue trousers and a classic heel. 2016.

2016 A vision in white, the actress arrived the Berlin premiere of Colonia Dignidad wearing a Maiyet beaded dress that fell just below the knee paired with a cream overcoat by Behno. 2016.

2015 Always lovely in Dior, Watson attended the 2015 Time 100 Gala in an asymmetrical two-piece look. 2015.

2014 Looking incredibly chic at the British Fashion Awards, Watson graced the red carpet in a Misha Nonoo jumpsuit paired with an oversized black blazer and Anya Hindmarch clutch. 2014.

2014 Sitting front row at Valentino’s Haute Couture fall runway show, Watson wore a black lace Valentino top and skirt paired with a BLK DNM leather jacket. Gaining a lot of attention from her single earring, most notable about this look is her Delfina Delettrez jewelry. 2014.

2014 Sitting front row at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, Watson was a vision in an off the shoulder black and white Dior dress. 2014.

2014 In Windsor, Watson attended a dinner for The Duke of Cambridge’s celebration of the Royal Marsden. She wore a clean-cut white shirt and full-length grey skirt by Ralph Lauren collection. 2014.

2014 Watson attended the London premiere of her film Noah in a white dress by Ralph Lauren. Although this dress is much sleeker than we are used to seeing her, a flowing skirt maintains the sophisticated style that the actress is known for. 2014.

2014 Watson was radiant on the red carpet at the 86th Annual Academy Awards, wearing a two-toned gown by Vera Wang, accented by beautiful rings, and a ruby red lip. 2014.

2014 Continuing to show that she loves a cut-out, Watson wore anther Christian Dior couture look to the Golden Globes. Her red backless dress with paired with slim black trousers and finished with Roger Vivier heels and Dior pearl earrings. 2014.

2014 At a London screening of The Perks of Being a Wallflower, the actress wowedin Christian Dior couture. The black strapless dress and trousers were paired with a Tiffany & Co. pendant for a look in line with the actress’ affection for femininity in fashion. 2014.

2013 In a nod to the night’s theme, Watson wore a revealing, yet sophisticated, black gown by Prabal Gurung, to the ‘PUNK: Chaos to Couture’ Costume Institute Gala. 2013.

2013 Watson looked elegant in Chanel at the Cannes festival premiere of her new film The Bling Ring. With a sparkling top and full-length skirt, the look was a perfect for the film’s mood of whimsical glamour. 2013.

2013 At the GQ Men of the Year Awards, Watson’s look was a departure from her usually ladylike dresses. Her Balenciaga two-piece look was figure accentuating and incredibly chic. 2013.

2012 During a screening of her new film The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Watson continued her love of monochromatic white in a ladylike dress by Brood. 2012.

2011 Watson attended the London premiere of My Week with Marilyn in a sophisticated black skirt and white embellished top from Jason Wu’s spring collection. 2011.

2011 In her final moment as Hermione Granger, Watson attended the New York premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 wearing a stunning Bottega Veneta corset dress. 2011.

2010 Watson attended the ‘American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity’ Costume Institute Gala glowing in a bespoke Burberry gown. 2010.

2009 All glitz and glam, Watson attended a Burberry after party during London Fashion Week wearing a sparkling Burberry gold dress. 2009.

2009 The world premiere of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince may have been taken over by rain, but Emma Watson’s vintage dress by Ossie Clark shone bright. 2009.

2008 Watson wore a metallic trench coat to sit front row at the Dior Spring 2009 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. 2008.

2008 Watson attended The National Movie Awards in a stunning white gown by Alexander McQueen featuring off-the-shoulder sleeves and an embellished bodice. 2008.

2007 Loving to wear a bit of gold, Watson attended the Raisa Gorbachev Foundation’s party in London dressed in a couture gown by Chanel. Her look was accented with a metal clutch and logo shoes, also by Chanel. 2007.