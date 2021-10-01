As an accomplished equestrian, Eve Jobs is used to impressing a crowd, but at the Coperni SS22 show, she didn’t have a horse to back her up. On Thursday, the 23-year-old daughter of Apple founder Steve Jobs walked the runway all on her own.

Eve is not new to modeling—last year, she starred in Glossier’s holiday campaign—but the Coperni show was her runway debut. For the big moment, Eve wore a bejeweled black mini skirt with a short sleeve neon green turtleneck. The look was accessorized with some black, shell-encrusted wedges, white sunglasses, and the brand’s new Origami bag. Coperni designers Arnaud Vaillant and Sébastien Meyer told Vogue that the new bag was “inspired by the curving shape of the iPhone photo app icon,” fitting for the Apple princess.

Eve is the youngest daughter of Steve and Laurene Powell Jobs. The model and Stanford graduate has gained quite a following on Instagram, where she shares pics from her luxurious travels and equestrian competitions. According to the US Equestrian Federation, she is one of the top-ranked jumpers under 25 in the world, and now, she has walked Paris Fashion Week. Quite the resume.

Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images