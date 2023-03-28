The fall 2023 runways were packed with shoe trends that emphasized the overall themes of the season: a return to dressing up and a revival of the chic closet staple. From cheeky takes on ladylike looks (Loewe’s humongous, floppy bow affixed to its velvet pumps) to a brand-new interpretation of the sock boot, this season marked a major return of the high heel, in a range of silhouettes (get those calves ready!). Although some interpretations skewed minimal—at Prada, Saint Laurent, and Givenchy—we saw plenty of other styles that were made for maximalists. There was a range of thoughtfully embellished styles from Miu Miu, where the classic mule was adorned by beads, and at Burberry, which gave the standard sandal a fuzzy update. Below, we’ve rounded up five of the biggest shoe trends of the season—all the styles you’ll want to wear come fall.

Pointy Pumps

The pointy pump is back. Almost every major designer showed their version of the classic pump this season, and the messaging was clear: the sharper, the better! And their sleek design goes along well with another major fashion trend of the season: statement shoulders on ’80s power dressing.

Bows on the Toes

We love a trend that will make you look down at your feet and smile. The ladylike look was pushed to new extremes at Loewe and Prada—where bows and other adornments were so large they appeared as though they might take flight—and kept simple and feminine at Miu Miu and Gucci.

State of Sock

The sock boot is no longer a Balenciaga exclusive. Designers interpreted the style in a variety of ways this season: at Bottega Veneta, Matthieu Blazy literally turned socks into shoes, while Louis Vuitton delivered a trompe l’oeil version.

Make It A Mule

The notoriously-hard-to-walk-in shoe has been given new life this season. On the fall 2023 runways, high-heel mules were everywhere—at Ferragamo, where they were chicly askew; and Bottega Veneta, whose designs were workplace-ready.

Furry and Fringed

If your fashion ethos is “go big or go home,” fear not—we saw plenty of (faux) furry, fringy, and otherwise embellished shoes on the runway. Daniel Lee’s first Burberry collection leaned into the trend, applying texture to boots, sandals, and moccasins.