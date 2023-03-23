The 12 Biggest Fall 2023 Fashion Trends, Straight From the Runway

By the time Paris Fashion Week fall 2023 closed in early March, the trends of the season had been fully set. Among them: riffs on French-girl style aplenty; big, bold shoulder pads à la Miami Vice; and a return to dressing up. At Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri created her interpretation of both the former and the latter—models took to the catwalk donning New Look-inspired takes on Parisian dressing. Meanwhile, Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquière put his answer to the question “What is French style?” (which opened his show in the vaulted salons of the Musée d’Orsay) squarely in the context of 2023. That meant glowing light therapy sunglasses and moto gloves alongside knitted vests and oversize scarves. And in Saint Laurent’s version, the 1980s ruled: teeny leather gloves were paired with slim pants and supersized blazers featuring exaggerated shoulders. Distinct trends emerged during the weeks prior in New York, London, and Milan as well. Luar’s Raul Lopez made the case for elevated, over-the-top office attire, while Tory Burch designed looks for a new kind of prep. At JW Anderson, Bottega Veneta, and Loewe, closet staples were given new life—ushering in a fresh era for trenches, peacoats, white tank tops, and much more. Here, a look at all the major (and micro) trends we saw on the fall 2023 runways.

’80s Power Dressing

A look from Saint Laurent fall 2023. Courtesy of Saint Laurent A look from Bottega Veneta fall 2023. Courtesy of Bottega Veneta A look from Balenciaga fall 2023. Courtesy of Balenciaga A look from Luar fall 2023. Courtesy of Luar

The 1980s are back in a big way—and designers this season honed in on the idea of the remixed power suit, taking the look to outsized proportions. Saint Laurent featured a jacket with bold shoulders on almost every look for fall 2023, while Bottega Veneta’s version had a distinctly early ’90s feel.

Main Character Energy

A look from Miu Miu fall 2023. Courtesy of Miu Miu A look from Bode fall 2023. Courtesy of Bode A look from Prada fall 2023. Courtesy of Prada A look from Fendi fall 2023. Courtesy of Fendi

The secretary, the nurse, the Mod Squad member. This season, we saw plenty of recognizable characters walking down the runways—at Miu Miu, Ethel Cain played an early Mad Men Peggy Olson manning the front desk; Fendi’s girl evoked a Charles Dickens-era character.

Elevated Staples

A look from Prada fall 2023. Courtesy of Prada A look from Givenchy fall 2023. Courtesy of Givenchy A look from Bottega Veneta fall 2023. Courtesy of Bottega Veneta A look from Gucci fall 2023. Courtesy of Gucci

The peacoat, the trench, the suit, the white blouse, and other closet basics were brought to new heights this season. Givenchy elongated a pussy bow all the way to ground, while Gucci made their everyday suit extra roomy—and therefore extra stylish.

The Art Collector

A look from Jil Sander fall 2023 Courtesy of Jil Sander A look from Lanvin fall 2023. Courtesy of Lanvin A look from Puppets and Puppets fall 2023. Courtesy of Puppets and Puppets A look from Rodarte fall 2023. Courtesy of Rodarte

This isn’t the wardrobe of your high school ceramics teacher—this is a work of art transposed onto a garment that could stand as an art piece on its own. We especially loved the cherries on Jil Sander’s sleeveless set, and Rodarte’s take, which featured a lively trim of lime green feathers on a printed caftan.

Calling All Extroverts!

A look from Burberry fall 2023. Courtesy of Burberry A look from JW Anderson fall 2023. Courtesy of JW Anderson A look from Christian Cowan fall 2023. Courtesy of Christian Cowan A look from Ferragamo fall 2023. Courtesy of Ferragamo

If your fashion sense ultimately boils down to “go big or go home,” look no further than this trend—which happens to be one of our favorites from the season. Maximalism took on a restrained, chic form for fall 2023. At JW Anderson, that translated to larger-than-life lapels on a superlong jacket, while Christian Cowan decorated his floor-length blazer with rhinestones.

The Best of Barbarella

A look from Dilara Findikoglu fall 2023. Courtesy of Dilara Findikoglu A look from Paco Rabanne fall 2023. Courtesy of Paco Rabanne A look from Noir Kei Ninomiya fall 2023. Courtesy of Noir Kei Ninomiya A look from Rich Owens fall 2023. Courtesy of Rick Owens

Sydney Sweeney may be taking on the role of the glamorous space adventurer in a new film based on the original, but Barbarella was also prevalent on the fall 2023 runways this season. We were totally taken with Noir Kei Ninomiya’s version, covered in menacing spikes; as well as the mini dress from Paco Rabanne, whose show celebrated its late founder’s legacy.

Grocery Run

A look from Miu Miu fall 2023. Courtesy of Miu Miu A look from Bottega Veneta fall 2023. Courtesy of Bottega Veneta A look from Louis Vuitton fall 2023. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton A look from JW Anderson fall 2023. Courtesy of JW Anderson

What would someone wear for a quick trip to the corner store? Designers’ answers to this question ranged from a chic take on ath-leisure (Miu Miu) to a full-on fashionable pajama set (Bottega Veneta). Louis Vuitton slung one of its season’s signatures—an extralong scarf—over a beaded skirt worn on top of leggings, while JW Anderson’s girl simply threw a zip-up on top of her cocktail dress.

Fine Feathered Friends

A look from Loewe fall 2023. Courtesy of Loewe A look from Bottega Veneta fall 2023. Courtesy of Bottega Veneta A look from JW Anderson fall 2023. Courtesy of JW Anderson A look from Burberry fall 2023. Courtesy of Burberry

Feathers are by no means a novel trend in fashion. But for fall, designers expanded their use into uncharted territory—especially at Loewe, where Jonathan Anderson turned his model into a straight-up bird.

A New Kind of Prep

A look from Prada fall 2023. Courtesy of Prada A look from Tory Burch fall 2023. Courtesy of Tory Burch A look from Gucci fall 2023 Courtesy of Gucci A look from Miu Miu fall 2023. Courtesy of Miu Miu

There’s been plenty of talk about what preppy looks like in 2023, and we feel Tory Burch captured the overall consensus of “New Prep” quite well: it’s a little bit undone (Gucci did this bit perfectly), a touch quirky (see: Miu Miu), but chic beyond belief (à la Prada).

Cruella’s Closet

A look from Gucci fall 2023. Courtesy of Gucci A look from Stella McCartney fall 2023. Courtesy of Stella McCartney A look from Bottega Veneta fall 2023. Courtesy of Bottega Veneta A look from Dolce & Gabbana fall 2023. Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Your favorite Disney villain was back in a big way on this season’s runways. Coats at Gucci, Stella McCartney, and Bottega Veneta evoked Cruella de Vil’s signature wardrobe, while Dolce & Gabbana put its own spin on the concept.

Seaside Heights

A look from Loewe fall 2023. Courtesy of Loewe A look from Bottega Veneta fall 2023. Courtesy of Bottega Veneta A look from Rick Owens fall 2023. Courtesy of Rick Owens A look from Balmain fall 2023. Courtesy of Balmain

Designers’ homages to the sea were done incredibly artfully this season. Even more on-the-nose homages, like Balmain’s pearlescent seashell-inspired corsets, were paired with slouchy berets to give the look a whole new dimension. Bottega Veneta put scalloped textures all over tight turtlenecks. And at Rick Owens and Loewe, shining materials evoked the feeling of gentle, lapping waves.

Not Your Mother’s Trench Coat

A look from Bottega Veneta fall 2023. Courtesy of Bottega Veneta A look from Loewe fall 2023. Courtesy of Loewe A look from Fendi fall 2023. Courtesy of Fendi A look from JW Anderson fall 2023. Courtesy of Burberry

This trend goes hand-in-hand with the concept of elevated staples. Loewe’s trompe l’oeil version of a trench was truly inspiring, but Fendi’s trench coat—which was lined with matching sequins—took our breath away.