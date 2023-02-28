PFW

The Best Looks From Paris Fashion Week Fall 2023

by W Staff
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
A model walks the runway during the Saint Laurent Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 fashion show ...
Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The final stretch of fashion month has arrived. After three weeks of trend spotting (oversize shoulders and uniform dressing are strong frontrunners), it’s Paris’s turn to host the fashion flock. From February 27 to March 7, over 100 brands will be showing in the French capital, including many of the industry’s largest maisons. But newcomers including Irish designer Róisín Pierce and Parsons alum Caroline Hu are already making waves with their debut PFW shows on the calendar. At Paco Rabanne, Julien Dossena will no doubt be paying tribute to the house’s founder, who died on February 3, while the late Dame Vivienne Westwood’s influence on the city remains a factor. Dior and Vaquera were among the first brands kicking off the presentations; at the former, Maria Grazia Chiuri looked to a trio of inspiring women to create a collection that redefines the concept of “French girl style.” For their part, Patric DiCaprio and Bryn Taubensee gave the Vaquera girl a brand-new offering: jeans. Meanwhile, Anthony Vaccarello reimagined the classic Saint Laurent uniform with exaggerated shoulders that nodded to the ’80s—but paired with sheer silk blouses, pencil skirts, and cashmere pants felt just right for right now. With each day of Paris Fashion Week bringing a new round of wardrobe inspiration for the season ahead, we’ll be tracking the standout looks as soon as they hit the runway. Check back here often for the highlights.

Saint Laurent
Photo by Estrop/Getty Images
Saint Laurent
Photo by Estrop/Gettyimages
Saint Laurent
Photo by Estrop/Gettyimages
Saint Laurent
Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage
Saint Laurent
Photo by Peter White/Getty Images
Dior
Courtesy of Dior
Dior
Courtesy of Dior
Dior
Courtesy of Dior
Dior
Courtesy of Dior
Dior
Courtesy of Dior
Vaquera
Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images
Vaquera
Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
Vaquera
Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
Vaquera
Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Vaquera
Photograph by Getty

This article was originally published on