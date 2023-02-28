The final stretch of fashion month has arrived. After three weeks of trend spotting (oversize shoulders and uniform dressing are strong frontrunners), it’s Paris’s turn to host the fashion flock. From February 27 to March 7, over 100 brands will be showing in the French capital, including many of the industry’s largest maisons. But newcomers including Irish designer Róisín Pierce and Parsons alum Caroline Hu are already making waves with their debut PFW shows on the calendar. At Paco Rabanne, Julien Dossena will no doubt be paying tribute to the house’s founder, who died on February 3, while the late Dame Vivienne Westwood’s influence on the city remains a factor. Dior and Vaquera were among the first brands kicking off the presentations; at the former, Maria Grazia Chiuri looked to a trio of inspiring women to create a collection that redefines the concept of “French girl style.” For their part, Patric DiCaprio and Bryn Taubensee gave the Vaquera girl a brand-new offering: jeans. Meanwhile, Anthony Vaccarello reimagined the classic Saint Laurent uniform with exaggerated shoulders that nodded to the ’80s—but paired with sheer silk blouses, pencil skirts, and cashmere pants felt just right for right now. With each day of Paris Fashion Week bringing a new round of wardrobe inspiration for the season ahead, we’ll be tracking the standout looks as soon as they hit the runway. Check back here often for the highlights.

