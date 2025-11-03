Many consider autumn to be the best season for fashion. Gone are the days of wearing as little as possible to beat the summer heat—and soon, you’ll eschew style for warmth, covering your well-curated look beneath a giant coat. But at this very moment, we are blessed with the perfect weather for layering, experimenting, and having fun with fashion.

Fall style is all about getting creative with different pieces, piling them on top of each other in a chic and cohesive way. Think of it like a sundae. You might go with simple vanilla (jeans and a tee, say,) for the base, but the toppings are really what make the dessert sing. Add a sweater, a belt, some boots, an array of necklaces, and, of course, the cherry on top, a good jacket. In a few months, you’ll be deep in the land of the down puffer—but right now, the fall jacket is having its renaissance moment. Don’t wait, and shop these 10 pieces that will round out the perfect autumn wardrobe.

Military Courtesy of Ann Demeulemeester Possibly the hottest outerwear trend of the moment, military jackets took over the spring 2026 runways, with Celine, McQueen, Ann Demeulemeester, and more showing tailored jackets featuring epaulets, high protective collars, and an abundance of hardware. Burberry’s take on the trend bears an updated 20th-century style, while Nili Lotan and Zadig & Voltaire go even further into the history books for their inspiration. While this look hearkens back to the past, it will undoubtedly be a popular choice in the fashion future.

Suede Courtesy of Miu Miu There is nothing quite like donning a suede jacket in the fall. This fabric’s smooth, soft texture feels most at home with the falling leaves and pumpkins on front stoops. Of course, suede is appropriate in the winter and spring too (as made evident by its ubiquity on the spring runways), so you’ll be able to get good use of your new suede purchase.

Tailored Courtesy of Loewe If you’re ever feeling sartorially uninspired, a good tailored jacket is the perfect remedy. Pair it with jeans to elevate a simple look, or wear it with a skirt for a day at the office. Dior and Toteme’s offerings in this category are classics, and will last you multiple seasons, while the Valentino adds a bit of whimsy and color to any fall look.

Fur Courtesy of Gucci Another classic, the fur coat, isn’t going anywhere. Whether you prefer faux, you want the real thing, or you’ll only shop vintage, we recommend you have at least one fluffy piece in your rotation. Try the leather buckle-adorned Toteme option if you want to cozy up on an everyday basis, but if you prefer to only pull out the fur on special occasions, Nour Hammour’s woolly shearling is absolutely the way to go.

Bomber Courtesy of Balenciaga When shopping for fall jackets, you don’t always want to buy the trendiest option. Instead, select a style that will work for years to come—like the bomber jacket, an ideal choice this time of year. Like military jackets, the cut and silhouette has an army feel. It’s been around for decades, yet remains a staple. Buy a bomber jacket this year, and you’ll absolutely be wearing it the next.

Cape Peter White/Getty Images An often overlooked style is the cape—a sophisticated, if not slightly eclectic piece that might not keep you as warm as some of the other silhouettes, but will absolutely make a statement. And if Jonathan Anderson is to be trusted (he is), the cape is about to be everywhere very soon.

Barn Jacket Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Ah, the barn jacket, probably the most popular jacket style of the last few seasons. It’s everywhere for a reason; the laid-back look and ease of wear make this garment inherently cool. If you don’t own one yet, it’s definitely time to invest. But if you’ve already got a piece in your repertoire and are considering branching out, we recommend a more unexpected take, like the options from Tory Burch or JW Anderson.

Blazer Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Let’s be honest, you probably already have a blazer in your closet—but that doesn’t mean you don’t need another. Mix up your stash of traditional pieces with oversize, ’80s-adjacent styles à la Saint Laurent’s bordeaux offering, or experiment with a new silhouette like the asymmetric Dior. Either way, a blazer is sure to quickly become a wardrobe staple, one that can be worn year-round.

Leather Courtesy of Altuzarra Another closet must-have is the leather jacket. That’s a broad descriptor, of course, so really, you should have multiple pieces that fall into that category—a leather bomber, a leather blazer, a leather trench. It may seem like a lot, but trust us, you’ll find a use for every single one.