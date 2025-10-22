The 30 Best Suede Pieces to Shop for Fall

Those who live in four-season locales know the distinct thrill of a fall tradition. Sure, you could order a pumpkin spice latte in January, but would it hit the same? Probably not.

Similar logic applies to suede, which we’re calling the unofficial fabric of fall. While it looks great year-round, this buttery textile really pops when the leaves are changing. After a summer spent sweating in silks, linens, and spandex, our closets crave plush texture the moment the weather turns crisp. Suede is the obvious answer.

Of course, suede in autumn is nothing new. But this is a timeless material with a long history in fashion. Lately, it’s been getting the full runway treatment: Prada, Miu Miu, The Row, and Loewe have all made suede a centerpiece, showcasing it across jackets, trousers, shoes, and bags. And when the runway speaks, the market listens. This season, rich suede pieces abound at every price point, from Toteme to J. Crew and Zara.

If you’re ready to seize the season of suede, our edit is a great place to start. Shop our favorite staples below.