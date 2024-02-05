FASHION

All the Looks From The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala’s “Black Tie, Black Designer” Red Carpet

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Fifteen Percent Pledge founder Aurora James and chairwoman Emma Grede brought New York to Los Angeles for the organization’s third annual gala on Saturday night. Stars gathered at the New York backlot at Paramount Studios to celebrate another year of the Pledge’s support of Black-owned businesses within the fashion and beauty industry.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelly Rowland, and more stars embraced the dress code of “Black Tie, Black Designer,” in support of the Pledge’s cause. Following cocktail hour and a performance from Inglewood jazz band, Katalyst, guests enjoyed dinner as nearly $500,000 in grants was awarded to a variety of Black-owned businesses, incluing Hanahana Beauty, Blackstock & Weber, and Soap Distillery. Ross, meanwhile, was also honored during the evening with the Trailblazer Award for her work as the CEO and founder of Pattern Beauty. The night ended with a surprise appearance from First Lady Dr. Jill Biden who spoke of the President’s efforts in supporting Black businesses. Below, a look at all of the stars who stepped out for this important cause, and the Black-owned brands they promoted in the process.

Kelly Rowland
Variety/Variety/Getty Images

In Benchellal.

Tracee Ellis Ross
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Fear of God with Christian Louboutin heels.

Sophia Bush
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Harbison Studio.

Aurora James
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images
June Ambrose
Robin L Marshall/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Bibu Mohapatra.

Jordyn Woods
Variety/Variety/Getty Images

In Harbison Studio.

Laura Harrier
Robin L Marshall/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Ferragamo.

Yvonne Orji
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Evan Ross
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Eva Chen and Rachel Scott
Variety/Variety/Getty Images

In Diotima.

Ashley Graham
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Hanifa with Christian Louboutin heels.

Nicole Ari Parker
Robin L Marshall/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Dominique Thorne
Robin L Marshall/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Sophia Roe
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Tove.

Robin Thede
Variety/Variety/Getty Images

In Hanifa.

Emma Grede
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Erika Alexander
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Tarana Burke
Robin L Marshall/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Reign Judge
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Kendrick Sampson
Robin L Marshall/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Sami Miro
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Meena Harris
Robin L Marshall/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Dree Hemingway
Variety/Variety/Getty Images
Salem Mitchell
Variety/Variety/Getty Images
Mia Moretti
Variety/Variety/Getty Images

In Harbison Studio.