All the Looks From The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala’s “Black Tie, Black Designer” Red Carpet
The Fifteen Percent Pledge founder Aurora James and chairwoman Emma Grede brought New York to Los Angeles for the organization’s third annual gala on Saturday night. Stars gathered at the New York backlot at Paramount Studios to celebrate another year of the Pledge’s support of Black-owned businesses within the fashion and beauty industry.
Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelly Rowland, and more stars embraced the dress code of “Black Tie, Black Designer,” in support of the Pledge’s cause. Following cocktail hour and a performance from Inglewood jazz band, Katalyst, guests enjoyed dinner as nearly $500,000 in grants was awarded to a variety of Black-owned businesses, incluing Hanahana Beauty, Blackstock & Weber, and Soap Distillery. Ross, meanwhile, was also honored during the evening with the Trailblazer Award for her work as the CEO and founder of Pattern Beauty. The night ended with a surprise appearance from First Lady Dr. Jill Biden who spoke of the President’s efforts in supporting Black businesses. Below, a look at all of the stars who stepped out for this important cause, and the Black-owned brands they promoted in the process.