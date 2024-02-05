The Fifteen Percent Pledge founder Aurora James and chairwoman Emma Grede brought New York to Los Angeles for the organization’s third annual gala on Saturday night. Stars gathered at the New York backlot at Paramount Studios to celebrate another year of the Pledge’s support of Black-owned businesses within the fashion and beauty industry.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelly Rowland, and more stars embraced the dress code of “Black Tie, Black Designer,” in support of the Pledge’s cause. Following cocktail hour and a performance from Inglewood jazz band, Katalyst, guests enjoyed dinner as nearly $500,000 in grants was awarded to a variety of Black-owned businesses, incluing Hanahana Beauty, Blackstock & Weber, and Soap Distillery. Ross, meanwhile, was also honored during the evening with the Trailblazer Award for her work as the CEO and founder of Pattern Beauty. The night ended with a surprise appearance from First Lady Dr. Jill Biden who spoke of the President’s efforts in supporting Black businesses. Below, a look at all of the stars who stepped out for this important cause, and the Black-owned brands they promoted in the process.

Kelly Rowland Variety/Variety/Getty Images In Benchellal.

Tracee Ellis Ross Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Fear of God with Christian Louboutin heels.

Sophia Bush Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Harbison Studio.

Aurora James Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

June Ambrose Robin L Marshall/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Bibu Mohapatra.

Jordyn Woods Variety/Variety/Getty Images In Harbison Studio.

Laura Harrier Robin L Marshall/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Ferragamo.

Yvonne Orji Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Evan Ross Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Eva Chen and Rachel Scott Variety/Variety/Getty Images In Diotima.

Ashley Graham Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Hanifa with Christian Louboutin heels.

Nicole Ari Parker Robin L Marshall/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dominique Thorne Robin L Marshall/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sophia Roe Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Tove.

Robin Thede Variety/Variety/Getty Images In Hanifa.

Emma Grede Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Erika Alexander Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Tarana Burke Robin L Marshall/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Reign Judge Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kendrick Sampson Robin L Marshall/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sami Miro Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Meena Harris Robin L Marshall/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dree Hemingway Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Salem Mitchell Variety/Variety/Getty Images