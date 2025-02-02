FASHION

All the “Black Tie, Black Designer” Looks From the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala 2025

by Matthew Velasco
Kim Kardashian at the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Studios on Februar...
Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Last night, fashion industry stars and power players gathered at the Paramount Studios in Los Angeles for the fourth annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala. The event, hosted by Yvonne Orji and the organization’s founder, Aurora James, and chairwoman, Emma Grede, continued its support of Black-owned businesses and doled out a series of honors, including the Sephora Beauty Grant (received by Sienna Naturals co-founders Hannah Diop and Issa Rae) and the 2025 Achievement Award. Special guest Ciara presented the Atladena Honoree Grant to the Little Red Hen Coffe Shop owner, Barbara Shay.

The Pledge made a $50,000 donation to Shay and her family to support their efforts to rebuild their business which was destroyed by the Eaton fire. At the tail end of the evening, James joined Kelly Rowland to honor three businesses (RedDrop, Brooklyn Tea, and Bernard James) with the Achievement Award.

As has become tradition, Kim Kardashian, Keke Palmer, Teyana Taylor, Law Roach, and more guests abided by a strict “Black Tie, Black Designer” dress code for the evening. The organization is also hosting a community activation from February 1 to 2 at Paramount Studios which offers guests the opportunity to shop, eat, and support Black-owned businesses based in the area. Proceeds from the activation ticket sales will benefit businesses impacted by the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

Here, all the best red carpet fashion from the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala 2025.

Kim Kardashian

Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

In Balmain.

Kelly Rowland

UNIQUE NICOLE/AFP/Getty Images

Keke Palmer

River Callaway/Variety/Getty Images

In Sergio Hudson.

Tina Knowles

River Callaway/Variety/Getty Images

Ciara

Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor

JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images

In LaQuan Smith.

Yvonne Orji and Issa Rae

Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Law Roach

River Callaway/Variety/Getty Images

Amber Valletta

JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images

In Diotima.

Lori Harvey

River Callaway/Variety/Getty Images

Precious Lee

UNIQUE NICOLE/AFP/Getty Images

Aurora James

UNIQUE NICOLE/AFP/Getty Images

Emma Grede

River Callaway/Variety/Getty Images

June Ambrose

JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images

In Bibhu Mohapatra.

Lee Daniels

UNIQUE NICOLE/AFP/Getty Images

Jesse Williams

River Callaway/Variety/Getty Images

Meena Harris

UNIQUE NICOLE/AFP/Getty Images

Janelle James

JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images

Rachel Zoe

JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images

Nia Sioux

River Callaway/Variety/Getty Images

In Hanifa and Brandon Blackwood bag.

Dree Hemingway

River Callaway/Variety/Getty Images

Eva Chen

River Callaway/Variety/Getty Images

Jeannie Mai

River Callaway/Variety/Getty Images

In Jagne.

Mia Moretti

River Callaway/Variety/Getty Images