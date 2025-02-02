All the “Black Tie, Black Designer” Looks From the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala 2025
Last night, fashion industry stars and power players gathered at the Paramount Studios in Los Angeles for the fourth annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala. The event, hosted by Yvonne Orji and the organization’s founder, Aurora James, and chairwoman, Emma Grede, continued its support of Black-owned businesses and doled out a series of honors, including the Sephora Beauty Grant (received by Sienna Naturals co-founders Hannah Diop and Issa Rae) and the 2025 Achievement Award. Special guest Ciara presented the Atladena Honoree Grant to the Little Red Hen Coffe Shop owner, Barbara Shay.
The Pledge made a $50,000 donation to Shay and her family to support their efforts to rebuild their business which was destroyed by the Eaton fire. At the tail end of the evening, James joined Kelly Rowland to honor three businesses (RedDrop, Brooklyn Tea, and Bernard James) with the Achievement Award.
As has become tradition, Kim Kardashian, Keke Palmer, Teyana Taylor, Law Roach, and more guests abided by a strict “Black Tie, Black Designer” dress code for the evening. The organization is also hosting a community activation from February 1 to 2 at Paramount Studios which offers guests the opportunity to shop, eat, and support Black-owned businesses based in the area. Proceeds from the activation ticket sales will benefit businesses impacted by the recent Los Angeles wildfires.
Here, all the best red carpet fashion from the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala 2025.
Kim Kardashian
In Balmain.
Kelly Rowland
Keke Palmer
In Sergio Hudson.
Tina Knowles
Ciara
Teyana Taylor
In LaQuan Smith.
Yvonne Orji and Issa Rae
Law Roach
Amber Valletta
In Diotima.
Lori Harvey
Precious Lee
Aurora James
Emma Grede
June Ambrose
In Bibhu Mohapatra.
Lee Daniels
Jesse Williams
Meena Harris
Janelle James
Rachel Zoe
Nia Sioux
In Hanifa and Brandon Blackwood bag.
Dree Hemingway
Eva Chen
Jeannie Mai
In Jagne.