Last night, fashion industry stars and power players gathered at the Paramount Studios in Los Angeles for the fourth annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala. The event, hosted by Yvonne Orji and the organization’s founder, Aurora James, and chairwoman, Emma Grede, continued its support of Black-owned businesses and doled out a series of honors, including the Sephora Beauty Grant (received by Sienna Naturals co-founders Hannah Diop and Issa Rae) and the 2025 Achievement Award. Special guest Ciara presented the Atladena Honoree Grant to the Little Red Hen Coffe Shop owner, Barbara Shay.

The Pledge made a $50,000 donation to Shay and her family to support their efforts to rebuild their business which was destroyed by the Eaton fire. At the tail end of the evening, James joined Kelly Rowland to honor three businesses (RedDrop, Brooklyn Tea, and Bernard James) with the Achievement Award.

As has become tradition, Kim Kardashian, Keke Palmer, Teyana Taylor, Law Roach, and more guests abided by a strict “Black Tie, Black Designer” dress code for the evening. The organization is also hosting a community activation from February 1 to 2 at Paramount Studios which offers guests the opportunity to shop, eat, and support Black-owned businesses based in the area. Proceeds from the activation ticket sales will benefit businesses impacted by the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

Here, all the best red carpet fashion from the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala 2025.

Kim Kardashian Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images In Balmain.

Kelly Rowland UNIQUE NICOLE/AFP/Getty Images

Keke Palmer River Callaway/Variety/Getty Images In Sergio Hudson.

Tina Knowles River Callaway/Variety/Getty Images

Ciara Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images In LaQuan Smith.

Yvonne Orji and Issa Rae Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Law Roach River Callaway/Variety/Getty Images

Amber Valletta JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images In Diotima.

Lori Harvey River Callaway/Variety/Getty Images

Precious Lee UNIQUE NICOLE/AFP/Getty Images

Aurora James UNIQUE NICOLE/AFP/Getty Images

Emma Grede River Callaway/Variety/Getty Images

June Ambrose JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images In Bibhu Mohapatra.

Lee Daniels UNIQUE NICOLE/AFP/Getty Images

Jesse Williams River Callaway/Variety/Getty Images

Meena Harris UNIQUE NICOLE/AFP/Getty Images

Janelle James JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images

Rachel Zoe JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images

Nia Sioux River Callaway/Variety/Getty Images In Hanifa and Brandon Blackwood bag.

Dree Hemingway River Callaway/Variety/Getty Images

Eva Chen River Callaway/Variety/Getty Images

Jeannie Mai River Callaway/Variety/Getty Images In Jagne.