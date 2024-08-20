FKA Twigs debuted a partially-shaven head earlier this year and has since gone on to wear everything from elaborate veils to chic hoods atop her noggin. Twigs, out in New York City last night, continued to rock her new ‘do, but did so while clutching onto a handbag made out of hair. Obviously, the jokes write themselves.

Twigs held an intimate listening party for her upcoming studio album, EUSEXUA, in Manhattan’s Lower East Side neighborhood. The singer and actress donned an experimental look from head to toe, kicking things off with a strapless burgundy corset top. From there, she flashed her black thong from behind a pair of see-through knickers and slipped into a pair of towering square-toe heel boots. The singer rocked a geometric, faux face tattoo courtesy of her makeup artist Tilda Mace.

In her hand, the singer held onto a brown clutch that was lined with brunette hair on either side. Twigs has never followed the conventional off-duty playbook, but her hair-trimmed clutch is pretty whacky. Even by her standards. Ironically, Julia Fox—who was among the guests at Twigs’s listening party—famously wore a rubber dress and matching bag meant to imitate the look of hair during Paris Fashion Week last year. Caroline Polachek, too, has dabbled in faux hair as an unconventional fashion statement.

Fox, for her part, wore an avant-garde shirt dress that featured a built-in headpiece. She paired the piece with a Brat-hued crossbody bag and white ballet slippers. Twigs and Fox were also joined by Richie Shazam and UglyWorldWide at the event.

Today, Twigs continued her experimental off-duty streak for a visit to the SiriusXM Studios. She kept up her leather play from the previous night, wearing faded red pants that she tucked into slouchy matching boots. On top, she donned a simple white tank and sleek shield glasses. Instead of a hair clutch, she used a green juice as her handbag for the afternoon jaunt.

In addition to new music, Twigs is also gearing up for an appearance opposite Bill Skarsgård in The Crow. The fantasy film, out in theaters this Friday, is based on James O’Barr’s 1989 comic-book series of the same name.