The Best Flat Boots of the Season

Do your feet a favor without sacrificing on style.

by Christina Holevas and Amir La Sure
a furry boot on a windowsill next to a painted cat
Miu Miu boot photographed by Chris Rhodes, Styled by Christina Holevas.

It may feel like we’re at the tail end of the winter season, but according to the groundhog we still have a few more cold months ahead. So, as much as we might want to start wearing the best shoes from the SS22 runways, for now at least, we’re still reaching for our boots. A good flat boot, along with a practical coat and cheerful accessories, is a winter essential in our books. It’s a workhorse that can comfortably get you from A to B, while still looking pulled together. And when the weather does warm up, it’s a perfect transitional shoe to pair with spring skirts and dresses. Whether you're a fan of the ankle boot, mid-calf, or the over-the-knee we’ve got you covered in style. Do yourself—and your feet—a favor and check them out!

Saint LaurentBlack Kate 30mm Boot
$1,495
FlatteredLuna Leather Dark Brown
$329
TotêmeSuede High Top Moccasins
$800
Ann DemeulemeesterLeather Alec Tall Boots
$1,555
GanniBlack Square Toe Chelsea Boots
$445
Miu Miu Studded Shearling Boots
$1,620
Moda Operandi
BROCK COLLECTIONOff-White Soft Calfskin Boots
$1,090
$327
CelineChat Botté Over-The-Knee Flat Boot in Suede Calfskin
$800
ClergerieAidanf Boot in White
$595
GucciBlack Harness Tall Boots
$1,980
Maison MargielaMaison Margiela Tabi Flat Boots
$730
$547.50
MarsèllBlack Gomme Beatles Chelsea Boots
$685
Bottega VenetaBlack & Green Tire Tall Boots
$1,390
THE ROWBlack Billie Ankle Boots
$1,495
STAUDTan Palamino Boots
$425
By FARBlack Leather Edie Boots
$605
Simon MillerWhite Scrambler Chelsea Boots
$540