On Friday, Florence Pugh attended a Q&A session at Glastonbury Festival in a thematically appropriate flower crown. The popular accessory has fallen out of favor at beautiful countryside music festivals, but Pugh will always be exempt from putting aside this trend. She is recognized as the forever iconic May Queen in Ari Aster’s Midsommar, especially on a long summer’s day in June.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Along with her pink, purple, yellow, and blue flower crown, Pugh was clad in a black halter-neck dress with a sheer star pattern and tall leg slit in the skirt. She paired the dress with brown leather boots. In her ears dangled some cheerful blue and yellow beaded earrings and her face was dotted with bright blue and white makeup accents. On her neck were several gold chain necklaces and she was sporting some bangles and statement rings for even more sparkle.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

During her conversation with the audience at Pilton Palace, Pugh focused on her most recent film, Dune: Part Two. She then talked about her interest in directing and producing more in future and giving acting a break. The Marvel actress just wrapped her film Thunderbolts, in which she reprises her role from Black Widow, Yelena Belova.

“I do […] think that being a director and being a producer requires a lot of education, and I really want to do it when I know and I’ve learned enough,” she said. “I’m tiptoeing but, that’s the process, I really don’t want to cut corners. I want to make sure that I’m learning properly.”

She added, “My dad always says ‘make sure you make time to smell the roses’ and I’m very bad at that. This is my time to smell the roses.”

Though the conversation didn’t stray to Midsommar, despite her alluring headgear, Pugh did talk about the challenge of playing depressed Dani in a March 2023 interview on the Off Menu podcast. She said that she “most definitely” brought pain into her own life to mirror the character’s horrific transformation.

“I’d never played someone that was in that much pain before, and I would put myself in really shitty situations that maybe other actors don’t need to do but I would just be imagining the worst things,” she said.