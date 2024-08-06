Gabrielle Union’s Olympic Date Night LBD Is Blossoming With Romantic Details

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s latest date night looks deserve Olympic gold.

Yesterday, the fashionable duo slipped into their finest black tie ‘fits to attend Team USA’s “A Celebration of Olympic Basketball” event at the Palais Brongniart in Paris. Gabrielle opted for a form-fitting LBD elevated by key details. The bustier of her maxi dress featured floral embellishments along the neckline and straps and a scalloped hemline. The actress accessorized her red carpet outfit with a white Prada bag, a dainty silver necklace, and strappy black pumps. Wade, a member of Team USA’s gold medal-winning 2008 basketball team, stepped out to the event in a light gray double breasted jacket and matching trousers. He paired his two-piece suit with a white tank top, sleek sneakers, and a gold chain.

Wade also sported USA-themed blue nail polish on his pinky finger as a nod to Noah Lyles who won gold in the men’s 100M race over the weekend. “And he got his nails painted. Say something,” Wade wrote on X following Lyles’s win.

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wade and Union are among an impressive list of A-list stars who have been soaking in the Paris games over the past ten days.

Earlier on Monday, Union was seen attending the artistic gymnastics men’s horizontal bar final alongside Taraji P. Henson and activist Tarana Burke. Like Kendall Jenner who repped the stars and stripes at the women’s gymnastics event last weekend, Union showed off a patriotic bodycon look as she cheered on the athletes. She wore a navy blue thigh-length dress that was trimmed with red and white along the sides. Wade was not pictured at the event, however—instead, he has been providing court-side expertise during the USA’s basketball games.

Whether they’re on the red carpet, seated in the bleachers, or posted up in the commentary booth, no one’s touching Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s Olympics style.