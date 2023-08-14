On Sunday, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union made the red carpet of the Basketball Hall of Fame Induction into a family affair. Wade, who was being ushered into the Massachusetts museum after a career that included winning three NBA Championships with the Miami Heat, attended the event with his wife, mother Jolinda, nephew Dahveon, son Zaire, and daughters Zaya and Kaavia.

The retired point guard wore a crimson double-breasted suit from Versace that he paired with black boots and jewels from Tiffany & Co. Union also opted for Versace, choosing a sculptural black gown complete with a plunging neckline. The fashion prowess of the family didn’t stop there, though.

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Zaya, who is becoming something of a fashion it-girl recently, also went with black but in a much shorter silhouette than her step-mother’s. The 16-year-old paired her semi-sheer Miu Miu piece with strappy sandals a mini bag from the Italian brand (she just starred in their fall/winter 2023 campaign).

On Instagram, Zaya celebrated her father’s induction to the Hall of Fame with a sweet message. “My dad is a Hall of Famer,” she wrote. “I’ve never been more proud in my life to know someone as kind, loving, and accepting as he is. He is one of my best friends. I love you dad.”

Both Wade and Union have been openly supportive of their model daughter, who publicized that she is transgender in 2020. “Zaya, you’ve made me a better human just simply by being who you were born to be, our baby girl, Zaya Wade,” Wade said as he and Union accepted the President’s Award at this year’s NAACP Image Awards. “So baby, thank you for showing the world what courage looks like. I’m proud that I was chosen to stand in place as your father.

It’s clear that a family that supports each other, also turns out stellar looks together—look no further than the ensembles they wore later in the night. Union posted what seemed to be their afterparty looks—everyone in coordinating white and neutral looks aside from Zaya who chose a red David Koma mini dress and a matching Ferragamo bag. “The type you remember forever,” she aptly captioned the post.