Gabrielle Union Makes the Case for Fringe—Everywhere

Fringe is everywhere. It’s on hems. It’s on tailoring. And in Gabrielle Union’s case, it’s lining nearly every inch of her latest red carpet dress.

At the 2026 Maternal Health Gala hosted by Jhpiego Union put a maximal—and monochrome—twist on evening fringe. Stepping out at at The Beverly Hills Hotel, the actor wore a gray knit dress from Altuzarra’s fall 2026 collection. Featuring a curve-hugging silhouette and a semi-flared maxi skirt, the emphasis on Union’s dress lied within its embellishments.

Fringe was taken to the next-level, draping over the dress’s neckline and extending to the shoulders and arms. Although the detail was done in the same gray fabric, one side of the dress had a darker maroon color for contrast. The fringing lined the midsection of the dress, moving from high on the waist to the just below the hips. Union completed her look with her signature glowing skin and diamond jewels by Tiffany & Co.

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There’s an explosion of fringe going on in fashion right now. Just yesterday, Anya Taylor-Joy combined the funky detail with another trend of the moment, leopard print, while out in New York City. And on Sunday, Dua Lipa put a metallic twist on fringe at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a metallic Schiaparelli couture look.

Usually reserved for the hem of a skirt or the trim of a jacket, Union—like Cate Blanchett did last week in a painterly Louis Vuitton look—made the case for elevating fringe beyond its usual confines. Fringe, it seems, belongs everywhere.