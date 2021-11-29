Following a digital-only award show last year, The Fashion Awards has returned to the Royal Albert Hall for an in-person ceremony to celebrate the British Fashion Council. Many attendees opted for looks by Richard Quinn—who is up for the BFC Foundation Award for emerging talent tonight—showing up in the bold florals and unique silhouettes that have become the British designer’s signature. Despite the noise, Gabrielle Union still managed to stand out when she arrived at the event and hit the red carpet in a dress from the Valentino fall/winter 2021 couture show.

The actress opted for a lime green ballgown with a high waist, cutout bra top, and string halter neckline. Draped across Union’s shoulders was a cape in the same bright color, casually hanging off as she glided in front of the cameras.

The look is already eye-catching, but Union didn’t stop there. She opted for an impossibly large bun that sat on top of her head, adding to the whimsical effect of the entire outfit and ensuring that she would rule the red carpet like a queen straight from the Emerald City.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images