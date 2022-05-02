The streets of New York City have turned into an impromptu runway as celebs descend on Manhattan ahead of this evening’s Met Gala. The biggest stars are busy running around the city to attend last-minute fittings and pre-Gala events, but while their schedules may be busy, the fashion isn’t suffering. Take Gabrielle Union, who has been in New York with her husband, Dwyane Wade, all weekend, serving looks every time she steps out of her hotel.

Union and her stylist, Thomas Christos Kikis, have seemingly been on a Loewe kick these last few days. It started on Saturday, when the actress stepped out in a full look by the brand—a dramatically oversized gray suit featuring wide-leg pants pooling at her feet and a matching long jacket. Union paired the suit with a tiny shirt underneath, a chain across her chest the only thing visible under the jacket. She then added some color with the help of Loewe’s flamenco clutch in a minty green hue.

On Sunday, though, Union really upped the drama when she stepped out for dinner at Casa Cipriani in a look from Jonathan Anderson’s fall/winter 2022 collection. The actress wore a flowing red dress, covered with the image of a woman’s body. Limbs seem to come out from every direction, making the viewer work in order to discern which belong to Union and which belong to the woman printed on her body. The pièce de résistance of the look, though, is of course the leather balloon bra worn on top of the dress. Anderson showed many of these surrealist bras during his show in March, and this is the second time we have seen one on a celebrity. Last month, Emma Corrin wore one to the Olivier Awards, but while she went all in, pairing her balloon dress and bra with some balloon boots, Union kept things simple when it came to her footwear, opting for some classic black boots with stiletto heels instead.

We haven’t even gotten to the Met Gala yet, and Union has already taken us on a fashion journey. As always, the expectations are high when it comes to what the actress will be wearing on the steps tonight, but we have no doubt she will be able to reach them.