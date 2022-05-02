Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Match In Brown Furs Ahead Of The Met Gala

The best way to guarantee your birthday party is brimming with celebrities? Hold it in New York City just days before the first Monday in May. That’s exactly what Derek Blasberg, head of fashion and beauty partnerships at YouTube, did over the weekend and as a result, his 40th birthday party was teeming with big names like Anne Hathaway, Naomi Campbell, Chloë Sevigny, and Karlie Kloss. Also there were two of Blasberg’s longtime friends, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, who seemingly coordinated their looks for the celebration, repping every shade of brown between the two of them.

Bieber and Jenner arrived side by side in their chocolatey looks. Jenner opted for a brown leather mini skirt from 16Arlington and a pair of vintage black leather knee-high boots. The real statement piece, though, was the dreamy vintage Roberto Cavalli coat she wore on top, which wrapped the model in caramel Mongolian lamb fur.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Bieber, meanwhile, continued the fur theme, wearing a leather jacket from the London-based KNWLS. She paired the coat with a sheer checkered top and some light brown flare pants from the brand, which dragged on the city streets as she entered the venue. Bieber finished off the look with some brown heeled sandals from LA shoe brand Femme and an off-white Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 hobo bag.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The models’ looks prove brown is truly the color of the season. In fact, Jenner has been on a bit of a brown kick lately. The model stepped out the day after the party in another look comprised of the hue. On Sunday, she was seen walking around the city in a brown suede coat and tan bootcut trousers. Could these looks be a hint of what’s to come when the models hits the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala? Only time will tell.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

