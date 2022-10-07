Before launching her fashion label Puppets and Puppets in 2018, designer Carly Mark had already established herself as a noted visual artist. At first, her designs seemed like an extension of that career, offering up items that split the difference between fashion and conceptual art. But steadily and surely, over the past few years, Puppets and Puppets has emerged as one of the most exciting young brands to watch on the New York Fashion Week calendar. On cue, the label’s appeal to the celebrity set has grown, too—take Gabrielle Union’s word for it.

The 49-year-old actress stepped out in New York City today in a full look from Puppet’s fall 2022 collection. Although it might at first be mistaken for separates, the garment is actually a one-piece knit dress made out of contrasting yarns. The top mixes different colors and texture, while the bottom highlights the word “puppets” down one side. While one arm is left bare, the other is a full-length sleeve that extends to a golden knit enveloping the forearm. Matching gold strands hang off the opposite hip.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Union kept the accessories simple with shades and brown sandals. Instead, she let her hair take the focus. Earlier in the day, Union had debuted a new crown of spring twists on Instagram.

Union has emerged in recent years as one of Hollywood’s best when it comes to having fun with fashion and making clothes look joyful (it probably doesn’t hurt that she’s married to Dwyane Wade, the man who upped the ante on the entire NBA’s style game). So it only makes sense that she’d find herself drawn to Puppets and Puppet’s joyfully arty offerings. Keep an eye on the brand. We doubt Union will be the last A-lister to borrow from their racks.