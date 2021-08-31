Happy anniversary to one of the hottest couples in Hollywood. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade celebrated their seventh anniversary in Paris, the City of Love, and once again, their style was the epitome of perfection. Do you hear that sound? That’s the synth intro to Berlin’s “Take My Breathe Away,” because that’s exactly how you’ll feel when you see Union’s marvelous Valentino gown.

For her Parisian anniversary dinner, Union casually wore a ballgown from Valentino’s Spring 2020 Haute Couture collection. The strapless black bodice is connected to a dramatic skirt with soft pink ruffle layers that look as fluffy as icing on a cupcake. Never one to skip out on drama, she paired the sweetness of the dress with strappy red heels and a high ponytail of braids that cascaded down her back. Once again, Union is flawless — and her family was just as picturesque.

Wade posted a photo of their children at their party, and they are also exquisitely styled in jawdropping looks. He wore a silky black tux with an open jacket and sneakers, topped off with sparkling necklaces. Rising fashion star Zaya Wade wore a white shell top with delicate embroidery that matched her embellished bag, while Zaire and baby Kaavia Wade both wore shades of off-white. Kaavia’s adorable prairie dress is by Lanvin, because why should her famous mom have all the designer fun? Congratulations to the ultra-stylish fam, and best wishes for more happy years together.