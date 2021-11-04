At the premiere of Netflix’s comedy-adventure, Red Notice, on Wednesday night Gal Gadot stepped out in the red Loewe dress that constituted a sleeveless, sequined slip that wrapped her right upper thigh in a round of ruffles. Gadot paired the dress with a bright red lip, slicked-back hair, and gold stilettos, looking every bit like an off-duty spy from the movie she was promoting. Though, it was the inventive leg slit that caught out eyes.

Throughout years of red carpets, we’ve seen dresses and skirts with thigh slits of all kinds. Of course, there was Angelina Jolie’s black Versace gown at the 2012 Oscars, which still reigns as one of the best, or Chrissy Teigen in Yousef Akbar at the 2016 American Music Awards, a slit that launched a thousand memes. For the most part though, if you’ve seen one thigh-high slit, you’ve seen them all. So, when Jonathan Anderson debuted Loewe’s SS22 collection at Paris Fashion Week last month, he opted to turn the slit on its head. As a result, Anderson presented a trio of colorful sequined dresses all of which featured what can only be described as a leg hole. The models’ legs poked through right under the midsection of the garment, providing a sexy, thigh-baring dress moment in a new style that erased the possibility of a slit-related wardrobe malfunction, of which there have been many. It was immediately clear these dresses would be on the red carpet before long and last night, one finally made it.

Gadot’s red carpet moment comes amid news that she is set to play the Evil Queen in a live-action remake of Snow White. Gadot will star alongside West Side Story newcomer, Rachel Zegler, who will play the titular role. According to Deadline, production is expected to begin on the movie next year.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images