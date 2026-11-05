For Georgia May Jagger, Fashion Is a Family Affair

It’s tough for Georgia May Jagger to pin down what, exactly, formed her magnetic sense of style as a London It girl in the 2000s. But being the daughter of two fashion icons—Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger and supermodel Jerry Hall—certainly influenced things. “[My mom] loves to be glamorous,” Jagger tells W. “That’s always inspired me.” Starting her modeling career at just 14, Jagger’s striking aesthetic—the signature tooth gap, blond hair, and smudgy black eyeliner—earned her Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2009 (she was 17 at the time). With her indie-sleaze style and staple oversize graphic tees, she admits she was not one to dress up. But almost two decades later, things look different for the star, who does eveningwear with aplomb, especially during this time of year.

Courtesy of Mackage

This is the idea behind Mackage’s 2026 holiday campaign, of which Jagger is the face. The outerwear brand’s festive shoot finds the model in an ornate Milanese palazzo wearing an array of black-tie looks finished with dramatic coats. These days, that’s exactly the kind of sartorial drama she seeks. “I love to make the coat the statement piece,” she says. “I love leopard print, faux fur, and making the jacket as good as what you have on underneath.”

Below, Jagger talks about borrowing from her mom’s Studio 54 wardrobe, looking to Dolly Parton for inspiration, and the makeup mistake she’ll never make again.

Mackage’s new campaign finds you wearing statement jackets over sharp eveningwear. What’s your favorite Mackage piece, and why?

My favorite is the Nanny faux-fur jacket. It’s so cool and looks great with everything, whether you are wearing it with jeans or on top of a party dress to keep you warm.

What is the most sentimental piece of clothing that you own?

Anything of my mother’s, especially the clothes she gave me from the ’70s when she first started modeling. I have a beautiful blue-and-silver fabric dress my mom used to wear to go to Studio 54.

How would you describe your style as a teenager?

Probably an indie-sleaze look. I spent most of my time wearing tiny American Apparel shorts, an oversize Daytona Bike Week T-shirt, thick black tights, chunky heeled boots, and a bowler hat—almost every time I went out! If I had to dress up, I would borrow something from my sister, Lizzy.

You had your son, Dean Lee Jagger Sedlick, two years ago. How has motherhood impacted your style?

I wear jeans even more than I did before, as I am always at the playground and running around after Dean. I still love to dress up, though.

Courtesy of Mackage

You and your mom had a matching moment at Paris Fashion Week, and you recently borrowed her vintage Mugler dress. How has she influenced your style?

Growing up, watching her get ready for events and what she wore while modeling really affected me. She loves sharp tailoring, and my love for Vivienne Westwood and Thierry Mugler comes from her.

Who’s the best holiday gift-giver in your family?

That’s a hard one. My mom and dad are both great, but also my sister Lizzy. She picks things up all year long that she thinks you would like.

Courtesy of Mackage

Who are your style icons?

Definitely my mother. But I also love Dolly Parton. Her style is so fun. [In terms of] current-day, Alexa Chung always looks amazing.

Do you have any fashion regrets?

I have definitely been convinced to wear a couple of outfits that did not look good on the red carpet. I think it’s also just wearing too much foundation or the wrong makeup.

What’s one trend you are currently loving?

I tend not to follow trends. I like to invest in pieces I will wear again and again, like a great coat. I always love a great pair of winter boots—I got Miu Miu motorcycle boots recently.

Are there any trends you hate?

The only trend I’ve ever not liked is square-toe shoes.