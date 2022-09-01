All the Times Gigi & Bella Hadid Conquered the Catwalk Together

Ever since Gigi Hadid made her fashion week debut in 2014 and Bella Hadid followed in 2015, the supermodel sisters have walked countless fashion shows. But they’re far from a package deal. The sisters have carved out their own unique careers (not to mention their own increasingly distinct senses of style), and even when they are cast in a show, it’s rare for them to actually appear together. Any good fashion show producer knows it’s best to space your superstar models out a bit for maximum impact. In fact, it’s not uncommon for one sister to open the show, only for the other Hadid to close it out.

The pair has nonetheless gotten to share some sisterly time stomping the runway, either side-by-side or one after another. Here, a rundown of some of the most memorable moments of the siblings conquering the catwalk together.

2022: Max Mara Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images More than any other house, Max Mara seems to have a thing for pairing the sisters together. At the brand’s fall 2022 show in Milan, Italy, the Hadids walked the runway one after another in severe black looks.

2020: Missoni Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images For the closing of Missoni’s winter 2020 collection, the duo walked side-by-side.

2019: Off-White Photo by Peter White/Getty Images They were joined by Karlie Kloss for a major closing moment at Virgil Abloh’s Off-White fall 2019 show in Milan.

2019: Max Mara Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Joined by Joan Smalls and Kaia Gerber, the Hadid sisters made a major younger-supermodel moment at Max Mara’s spring 2020 show.

2019: Marc Jacobs Photo by Peter White/FilmMagic Completely different hats—but sharing the same moment at Marc Jacobs’s show.

2019: Fendi Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Another instance of the pair walking one after another, at Fendi’s fall 2019 show.

2018: Prabal Gurung ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images The pair stood side-by-side to close Prabal Gurung’s show during New York Fashion Week.

2017: Anna Sui Photo by Michael Stewart/WireImage Anna Sui is known for her supermodel-friendly runways, so it’s no surprise that Bella and Gigi got to share a tender, familial moment at the designer’s show.

2017: H&M Studio Photo by Michael Stewart/WireImage In Paris, the pair was hand-in-hand to close out an H&M Studio show.