Though Gigi and Bella Hadid seem to have a great relationship, which involves working together, socializing together, and everything in between, like any good sister duo, they couldn’t be more different when it comes to their style. Our Depop queen, Bella, loves to push the boundaries with her looks, styling unexpected pieces together and always throwing her favorite Y2K aesthetic in the mix. Her big sis, meanwhile, goes for a much more modern, sleek look, and is a bit more trend-focused. Well, the contrast has never been more on display than when the duo attended the US Open together on Wednesday night.

The Hadids headed to Arthur Ashe Stadium with Lala Anthony and her son Kiyan, their friend, Leah McCarthy, and Bella’s boyfriend, Marc Kalman. For the occasion, Bella embraced the sporty atmosphere and opted to wear a white Nike track jacket, which she unexpectedly paired with a low-rise khaki knee-length skirt, which had its own, built-in fanny pack. She then finished off the look with a white Prada Cleo bag, Nike x Jacquemus sneakers, high white socks, and her favorite Y2K accessory—a zig-zag headband.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Gigi, meanwhile, went in a completely different direction for her tennis-watching attire. The model wore an all-red look, comprised of wide-leg pans and a matching backless tank top. She accessorized the ensemble with a yellow “S” pin in honor of Serena Williams, round Tejesta sunglasses, a little red Louis Vuitton clutch, and a pair of Off-White x Air Jordan sneakers.

Jean Catuffe/GC Images/Getty Images

The pair seemed to enjoy their time together, rooting on Williams as she clinched another win in the tournament. Bella also attended the tennis star’s first match on Monday, so there’s a chance the model will be supporting her friend throughout the US Open. The sisters have been friends with Williams for years, and often attend her matches in Flushing, so it makes sense that they would be there for what may very well be the last Grand Slam of her illustrious career.

