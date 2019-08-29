No matter how poised they usually may be, there's one place where celebrities—and even royals—reliably lose complete and utter control : on the sidelines of a tennis court. With the U.S. Open currently underway, then, it was only a matter of time before a new batch of delightful courtside facial expressions surfaced, this time kicking off with noted tennis enthusiast Gigi Hadid , who made her way to Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York on Wednesday night to watch her pal Serena Williams face off against Caty McNally.

Williams won all three sets against the 17-year-old up-and-comer, thereby securing her place in the open's third round and putting her a little closer to achieving her goal this season: breaking Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles. If Williams, who's won all of her 19 matches so far, was thrilled by the outcome, however, she was nothing compared to Hadid. The model spent the night apparently bursting with enthusiasm while cheering her Williams from the courtside stands—to the point that she started reaching over the metal banister to spread her cheers to the court. We hadn't seen her this excited since, well, when Jonathan Van Ness presented at Monday's VMAs.

Pinterest Gigi Hadid watching Serena Williams play Caty McNally in the 2019 U.S. Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on August 26, 2019. Gotham/Getty Images

No matter the outcome, though, it seems Hadid was planning to go all out all the same: Paparazzi photographed her carrying a nighttime coffee at the start of the night, when she set out for Queens. "Only my queen @serenawilliams can have me this wired at midnight," she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Naturally, Hadid's presence couldn't be missed. In between punching the air and biting her fingers, Hadid posed for selfies with some tennis fans below. (As for those seated next to Hadid in her section, well, they looked a bit less amused.)

Hadid also watched Williams play—and lost it while doing so —at last year's U.S. Open. Her sister, Bella Hadid, didn't join her this time, but with more than a week's worth of matches left, there's still plenty more for them to catch.

