(Tennis) Ball Is Life

Wimbledon 2019: See All the Funny Faces Celebrity Spectators Made In the Stands

Captivating as tennis players like 15-year-old phenom Coco Gauff may be, not all of the action at Wimbledon takes place on the court. This year, as usual, the spectacle has long extended over to the sidelines, thanks to standout attendees like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. As usual, the royals have (mostly) managed to control their emotions. But the same can't be said for the rest of the celebrities in the stands, whose unbridled enthusiasm for the matches has provided photographers with a goldmine of candid material. Following in the footsteps of U.S. Open fanatic Meryl Streep, Tessa Thompson and Charli XCX are just two of those who've appeared to make little to no effort to control their reactions while taking in the tournament, though so far neither has managed to outshine the facial expressions of Phoebe Waller-Bridge. From Kate Middletons smirking to Maisie Williams munching on strawberries with her boyfriend Reuben Selby, see how this year's A-list attendees are taking in Wimbledon, here.
Charli Gasps with Mouth Open in Stands
1/17

Charli XCX at day 6 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 6, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2/17

Charli XCX at day 6 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 6, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
3/17

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at day 2 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 2nd, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

4/17

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at day 2 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 2nd, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

5/17

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at day 2 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 2nd, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

6/17

Sienna Miller and Derek Blasberg at day 7 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 8th, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

7/17

Phoebe Waller-Bridge at day 5 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 5, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

8/17

Phoebe Waller-Bridge at day 5 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 5, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

9/17

Phoebe Waller-Bridge at day 5 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 5, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

10/17

Emily Mortimer, Alessandro Nivola and Alex Rodriguez at day 1 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 1st, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

11/17

Poppy Delevingne, Reuben Selby, and Maisie Williams at day 7 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 8th, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

12/17

Maisie Williams at day 7 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 8th, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

13/17

Anna Wintour at day 7 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 8th, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

14/17

Eleanor Tomlinson at day 7 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 8th, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

15/17

Pippa Middleton at day 7 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 8th, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

16/17

Ruth Wilson at day 7 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 8th, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

17/17

Ruth Wilson at day 7 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 8th, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Keywords

WimbledonTennis