Captivating as tennis players like 15-year-old phenom Coco Gauff may be, not all of the action at Wimbledon takes place on the court. This year, as usual, the spectacle has long extended over to the sidelines, thanks to standout attendees like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle . As usual, the royals have (mostly) managed to control their emotions. But the same can't be said for the rest of the celebrities in the stands, whose unbridled enthusiasm for the matches has provided photographers with a goldmine of candid material. Following in the footsteps of U.S. Open fanatic Meryl Streep, Tessa Thompson and Charli XCX are just two of those who've appeared to make little to no effort to control their reactions while taking in the tournament, though so far neither has managed to outshine the facial expressions of Phoebe Waller-Bridge . From Kate Middletons smirking to Maisie Williams munching on strawberries with her boyfriend Reuben Selby , see how this year's A-list attendees are taking in Wimbledon, here.