The only thing better than one Hadid sister is two, and while we’re at it, why don’t we throw a Versace in there as well. Gigi, Bella, and Donatella just joined together for the Versace spring 2022 campaign, looking like a queen and her princess daughters, right out of a modern Italian fairy tale.

In the campaign shot featuring the women, the threesome lies together, their crimped hair splayed out on the floor. The trio wears black dresses with classic Versace motifs like the handkerchief trim and safety pin closures. Bella and Gigi’s looks included a bit of color with purple and orange cutout tights, respectively, and all three anchored their ensembles in platform heels.

In other shots, the sisters stand on their own, looking strong in a black and white photo, showing off leather looks, or posing in pink and green metal mesh dresses. Another photo features a much blonder Gigi hugging her little sister, who is showing off the latest version of Versace’s popular La Medusa bag. The Hadids were also joined by the newest face of the brand, Maluma, who starred in the spring/summer 2022 menswear campaign earlier this month.

“Family is so important to me, which is why I wanted these images to focus on sisterhood,” Donatella wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, debuting the photos. “I love this campaign so much that I couldn't help but join my Versace queens @gigihadid and @bellahadid in a shot!!”

It’s been about two years since we have seen the Hadids pose together. While they used to be more of a duo, these days, they are both busy following their own paths. They have walked in some of the same shows over the past few years, but they haven’t come together for a photoshoot since they posed together for Vogue back in February 2020. Of course, if anyone can get the family together, it’s Aunty Donatella, and hopefully this shoot will serve as a reminder to the sisters of how much they love working together, and we won’t have to wait so long for another Hadid high fashion reunion.