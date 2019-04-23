With a supermodel mom and a famous family tree, good style runs through Gigi Hadid‘s blood. And since she’s ascended to supermodel status over the past few years, she’s also honed a personal style that’s casual, effortless, and completely Los Angeles-cool. (It’s the Calabasas in her, we bet.) She consistently defies the weather, working Tommy Hilfiger jackets and trousers in the heat of summer and snow-white pants as the New York City snow turns to slush. Among the looks we’ve come to expect from Hadid are Balmain ensembles dripping with sex appeal, matching sets, and an enviable denim collection. She’s not afraid to show some skin, either—look to her preference for crop tops and slinky Versace gowns for evidence. Here, we look back at a few of the supermodel’s best moments, from formalwear to her most casual model-off-duty looks.

2021: Met Gala Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gigi Hadid dressed in head-to-toe Prada at the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

2021: Daily Front Fashion Media Awards Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gigi Hadid wears Givenchy Fall 2021 to the Daily Front Row 8th Annual Fashion Media Awards on September 09, 2021 in New York City.

2020: Harper's Bazaar Exhibition Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Chanel Spring 2020 Haute Couture, Gigi Hadid poses with her sister, Bello, who is wearing Balenciaga Spring 2020 as the two attend the Harper's Bazaar Exhibition as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 At Musee Des Arts Decoratifs on February 26, 2020 in Paris, France.

2020: CMA Awards Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gigi Hadid wore Helmut Lang as she attended the the 53nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee as Kacey Musgrave’s date.

2019: CFDA & Vogue Fashion Fund Awards Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Dion Lee Spring 2020, Gigi Hadid attends the CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund 2019 Awards at Cipriani South Street on November 04, 2019 in New York City.

2019: MTV Video Music Awards Jim Spellman/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing an Are You Am I corset and Tom Ford pants, Gigi Hadid attended the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey with her sister, Bella, who is wearing Charlotte Knowles.

2019: Vogue Paris Foundation Dinner Marc Piasecki/WireImage Gigi Hadid wears a Burberry look with Yeezy shoes to the Vogue dinner as part of Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2020 at Le Trianon on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France.

2019: CFDA Fashion Awards Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images Wearing custom Louis Vuitton, Gigi Hadid attends the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum.

2019: Met Gala Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Michael Kors, Gigi Hadid attends the 2019 Met Gala celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

2019: Variety's Power Of Women ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Wearing Emilia Wickstead, Gigi Hadid attends Variety's Power Of Women: New York presented by Lifetime event at Cipriani Midtown on April 5, 2019 in New York City.

2019: Pirelli Calendar Launch Gala Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Gigi Hadid wears Zac Posen Fall 2018 at the 2019 Pirelli Calendar launch gala at HangarBicocca on December 5, 2018 in Milan, Italy.

2018: Business of Fashion’s 500 Gala Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gigi Hadid wears a Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit and rose-wielding bag to the #BoF500 gala dinner during New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge on September 9, 2018 in Brooklyn City.

2018: Maybelline x New York Fashion Week XIX Party Ben Gabbe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gigi Hadid wears Paul Knorr Spring 2018 to the Maybelline x New York Fashion Week XIX Party at Mr. Purple at the Hotel Indigo LES on September 8, 2018 in New York City.

2018: Harper's Bazaar Celebrate ICONS by Carine Roitfeld Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Gigi Hadid wears Vivienne Westwood Fall 2017 at the Worldwide Editors Of Harper's Bazaar Celebrate ICONS by Carine Roitfeld presented by Infor, Stella Artois, FUJIFILM, Estee Lauder, Saks Fifth Avenue and Genesis at The Plaza Hotel on September 7, 2018 in New York City.

2018: Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Paco Rabanne’s Pre-Fall 2018, Gigi Hadid attends the Daily Front Row's 2018 Fashion Media Awards at Park Hyatt New York on September 6, 2018 in New York City.

2018: Ocean’s 8 Premiere Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Vera Wang, Gigi Hadid attends the world premiere of Ocean's 8 at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on June 5, 2018 in New York City.

2018: Met Gala Jackson Lee/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Versace, Gigi Hadid attends Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

2018: Being Serena Premiere Mike Pont/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a Derek Lam suit, Gigi Hadid attends the Being Serena New York Premiere at Time Warner Center on April 25, 2018 in New York City.

2017: Glamour Women of The Year Awards Noam Galai/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2016, Gigi Hadid attends the 2017 Glamour Women of The Year Awards at Kings Theatre on November 13, 2017 in New York City.

2017: Harper's Bazaar Icons Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a Dolce & Gabbana suit, Gigi Hadid attends the 2017 Harper's Bazaar Icons at The Plaza Hotel on September 8, 2017 in New York City.

2017: CFDA Fashion Awards Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing The Row, Gigi Hadid attends the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.

2017: Met Gala Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Gigi Hadid wears Tommy Hilfiger at the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

2016: The Fashion Awards Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing, Atelier Versace at the Fashion Awards 2016 on December 05, 2016 in London, United Kingdom.

2016: American Music Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gigi Hadid wears Roberto Cavalli at the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

2016: Met Gala Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Tommy Hilfiger, Gigi Hadid attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology", the 2016 Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2016 in New York, New York with her boyfriend, Zayn Malik.

2016: MTV Movie Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Versace, Gigi Hadid attends the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California.

2016: The Daily Front Row "Fashion Los Angeles Awards" Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Gigi Hadid wears Yanina Couture to attend he Daily Front Row "Fashion Los Angeles Awards" 2016 at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 20, 2016 in West Hollywood, California.

2015: American Music Awards Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gigi Hadid wore a custom Bao Tranchi set to the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

2015: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Party Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a House of CB bodysuit and a Sally LaPointe top, worn as a skirt, Gigi Hadid attends the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after party at TAO Downtown on November 10, 2015 in New York City.

2015: MTV Video Music Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Emilia Wickstead, Gigi Hadid attends the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

2015: MuchMusic Video Awards Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gigi Hadid wore a Mikhael Kale set at the 2015 MuchMusic Video Awards at MuchMusic HQ on June 21, 2015 in Toronto, Canada.

2015: CFDA Awards Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a Michael Kors jumpsuit, Gigi Hadid attends the 2015 CFDA Awards at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on June 1, 2015 in New York City.

2015: Met Gala Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Diane von Furstenberg, Gigi Hadid attends "China: Through the Looking Glass" 2015 Costume Institute Benefit Gala - red carpet arrivals at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

2015: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Atelier Versace Spring/Summer 2015, Gigi Hadid attends the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.

2014: American Music Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a Prabal Gurung suit, Gigi Hadid attends at the 2014 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

2014: The Fault In Our Stars Premiere Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Gabriela Cadena, Gigi Hadid attends The Fault In Our Stars premiere at Ziegfeld Theater on June 2, 2014 in New York City.

2014: Radio Disney Music Awards Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images Gigi Hadid attends the 2014 Radio Disney Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.