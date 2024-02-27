They say that couples who dress together, stay together. Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have interpreted that maxim rather seriously, stepping out in New York City on Tuesday afternoon with the perfect his-and-her looks.

Although Hollywood’s most buzzed-about couple got down to business in their best cold weather fashion, it was Hadid who expectedly had the most interest packed into her outfit. The supermodel, who touched back down in the Big Apple a few days after walking the Versace runway in Milan, slipped into graphic fringe pants that she paired with a white t-shirt. Hadid matched her deep brown moto jacket with Adidas Sambas sneakers and rounded everything out with razor-thin sunglasses, a Miu Miu bag, and gold jewelry. Cooper, for his part, looked the more formal of the pair in a matching black coat and pants, Nike sneakers, and a blue t-shirt. The Oscar nominee also followed the cue of his model girlfriend by pairing his outfit with tortoise shell shades.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The entire scene looked out of a Downtown RomCom—Cooper opened the door for the model after Hadid successfully flagged down a taxi.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Despite their busy schedules—the height of Fashion Month and Awards Season—Hadid and Cooper are carving out plenty of time to see one another. Just yesterday, the item were again spotted in New York City, this time, where they engaged some joint promotion.

Hadid, the ever savvy businesswoman, sported baggy denim pants that she paired with a knitted cardigan from her brand Guest In Residence (at one point, she was even spotted with a branded shopping bag). Cooper also engaged in a bit of self promo (well, in the sort of manner you’d expect from the man who played Leonard Bernstein) by wearing a New York Philharmonic sweatshirt. For those who didn’t have the pleasure of watching Cooper’s latest directorial effort, Maestro, Bernstein famously led the philharmonic for just over a decade.

Hadid and Cooper, who were first reported to be seeing each other last fall, seem to be getting rather serious. In November, a source told gossip hub Page Six that their relationship is “on steroids,” adding “It’s getting serious very quickly [and] they are together everyday.”