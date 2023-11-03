Gigi Hadid Gives Cherry Girl Fall a Try

Historically, when New Yorkers slip into their roomy trenchcoats and cashmere sweaters as the seasons change, things are usually kept to a select range of colors—deep browns, black, and the occasional navy or olive green. For Gigi Hadid, though, her city style has never followed that rulebook. In fact, she’s done just the opposite—mixing in bold stripes and patterns, usually courtesy of her brand Guest in Residence, against a sea of beige. And on Friday, the model proved once again that her fall knits are anything but boring.

Hadid stepped out in the Big Apple wearing a pair of cherry red sweaters. The shade, which has been a favorite of stars like Hailey Bieber this season, was a bright contrast to her ripped jeans. The model loosely tucked the crewneck piece into her pants and left the cardigan unbuttoned for a more casual feel. Hadid continued her embrace of color with a stack of charm necklaces and finished things off with penny loafers, black sunglasses, and a Disneyland Paris hat.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Hadid has been busy with Guest in Residence recently and, in general, it’s rare that you’ll find her out and about without an item from her brand. In fact, the model looked like a walking advertisement (a rather stylish one at that) when she stepped out just a day prior.

Hadid embraced another fluorescent look with a baby blue Fair Isle cardigan and a striped scarf. The palette of the two pieces added some color to the proceedings, as she went with a brown moto jacket and dark-wash jeans. She kept with her stack of necklaces and added in a claw hair clip as well as a wristwatch that she wore over the sleeve of her sweater.

The pair of looks come amidst news of Hadid’s rumored romance with actor Bradley Cooper. They were most recently spotted on a theater date earlier this week and, per insiders, have been using Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island home to escape the NYC cameras. “Even though Gigi and Bradley have their own properties in New York, they wanted somewhere more private to spend time getting to know each other, and Taylor was only too happy to help,” a source said. “Taylor is a total romantic and loves playing Cupid for her friends.”