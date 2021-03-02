Gigi Hadid’s modeling career has been on pause since she gave birth to her first child with “Zaddy Baba” Zayn Malik in September. But as the 25-year-old made clear upon foraying back into fashion last month, that’s not because of any post-pregnancy body concerns. “I know that I’m not as small as I was before, but I also am a very realistic thinker,” Hadid told Vogue, which tapped her for its latest cover. “I straight up was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll shoot a Vogue cover, but I’m obviously not going to be a size 0,’ nor do I, at this point, feel like I need to be back to that.”

As of this week, she may officially be back to work. Hadid joined her sister Bella and fellow supermodel Irina Shayk at Milan Fashion Week, making for her first street style moment in more than a year. And while she has yet to appear on any of this season’s runways, Hadid did pose for the photographers, wearing a barely buttoned paisley cardigan and diamond necklace spelling out her daughter’s name. (“Khai,” a tribute to her late grandmother Khairiah, is also permanently spelled out on Hadid’s arm; the four teeny letters are Hadid’s first and only tattoo.)

Photo by Jacopo Raule via Getty Images

In a departure from her usual statement coats, Shayk also wore a cardigan. As for Bella, she wore yet another statement brown suit and plunging shirt, with a much less grandpa vibe than her corduroy version at haute couture week. She’s already moved on to the shows in Paris, where it’s possible Hadid may join her on the runway.