Irina Shayk Has a Statement Coat For Every Day of The Week

New York City has gotten its fair share of snow dumped on it over the past couple of weeks, but supermodel Irina Shayk stayed warm in statement coats that can be seen from a mile away. It’s the perfect antidote to the short, cloudy days; here’s how Shayk composed bombs look with her brightest coats through not one, but two Nor’easters.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 23: Irina Shayk is seen in SoHo on January 23, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Whoever said black and brown don’t go together obviously never met Shayk, because this outfit masterfully mixes the two shades. Keeping it relaxed in a brown sweatsuit, she adds edge with a leather coat and boots, and a tote bag featuring the tapestry The Unicorn Rests In A Garden, on display at the Met Cloisters.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 27: Irina Shayk picks up daughter Lea from school on January 27, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

A few days later, Shayk stunned in this bright red leather coat by Coach. She kept the focus on the color by wearing black underneath, nothing else needed.

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 08: Model Irina Shayk is seen walking in SoHo on February 8, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

The following week, Shayk braved the snowy SoHo streets in this dazzling alpaca and wool striped teddy coat by Max Mara. It looks cozy enough to double as a throw blanket during Golden Girls marathon sessions, one of the few things keeping us sane during this winter pandemic. Her chic handbag is by buzzy Instagram brand By Far.

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 09: Irina Shayk is seen on February 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Here, Shayk takes the classic tiger-print date night coat and makes it accessible for daywear, by throwing on straight-leg leather pants and tough chunky winter sneakers. The coat is by Rowen Rose, and she’s got another By Far bag draped over her wrist.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 12: Irina Shayk is seen in the West Village on February 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

This honey gold coat is perfection. It’s cheerful, sleek, and sporty all at once, and she playfully accessorized it with her usual baseball cap and another tiny bag. Shayk must have an entire closet in her coat dedicated solely to her coat collection — the dream situation for every shivering New Yorker, if you ask us.