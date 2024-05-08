Gigi Hadid, fresh off a jaw-dropping Met Gala appearance, is hitting the streets of New York City in one of her signature off-duty looks. Today, the supermodel took the Big Apple with a fresh new bob, some see-through pumps, and a revamped take on a controversial 2000s trend.

Gigi brought back the early aughts style hack of wearing a dress over pants through an elevated, supermodel flair. She started off her look with a longline button down dress that she left partially opened. From there, the model slipped into a pair of bootcut jeans—in a 2000s low-rise style, of course—that she styled with a green croc belt. Gigi accented her street style moment with a nude Miu Miu mini bag, cat-eye sunglasses, and various statement rings and necklaces. She also co-signed another trend, albeit something that’s a touch more en vogue, in the form of blinged-out sheer heels. For glam, Gigi rocked a more daytime twist on the Marilyn Monroe-inspired look she sported for Monday’s Met Gala.

Stars seem to be hopping back onto the dress over pants bandwagon in recent months. In fact, Gigi’s younger sister Bella dabbled in the nostalgic trend during her street-style comeback late last year.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

During a December outing in New York City, Bella sported a matching knit set from Frankie’s Bikinis that featured a bodycon tube dress and cozy flare pants. Budding model Iris Law also dabbled in the look, albeit with a more cottagecore twist than the Hadid sisters. The trend isn’t just making waves amongst the celebrity crowd, however. Iterations of the style were all over the spring and fall 2024 runways from top brands like Bottega Veneta, Dior, and Ferragamo. Kylie Jenner happened to wear an exact catwalk outfit from the latter brand’s spring collection that featured a bodycon dress layered on top of black dress pants.

It goes without saying that some of the more hotly debated trends from the early 2000s are on their way back into the mainstream. Look no further than the resurgence of belts worn as tops or the red carpet’s fascination with cut-outs and twisty halter tops. Now, with Gigi’s latest off-duty look, it won’t be long until fashion girls are dressing like the year is 2003.