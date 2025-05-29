Gigi Hadid is ready to leap over spring right into the summer season. Last night, the model and designer braved the rain in New York to co-sign a couple of classic summer pieces.

Hadid, attending the launch of her collaboration with Brazilian brand Havaianas at Altro Paradiso, slipped into a tweed Marc Jacobs shift dress embellished with colorful gemstones. The piece was already the perfect summer number, but Gigi went the extra mile by tying in some of the season’s foremost trends. The model looked island-ready with a beaded bag worn on the shoulder, gem drop earrings, and stacks of thick bangles in orange and dark red. But perhaps the most summer-worthy aspect of the outfit was its lower half.

Brendon Cook/BFA.com

Hadid wore butter yellow flip-flops (Havaianas, of course) that she adorned with two beaded anklets. The handmade jewelry from the New York brand Susan Alexandra was stacked right over her thong sandals and mint pedicure. They featured bright baubles in all different hues, from pearl white to muted topaz.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

To finish, the runway star paired her new flipped bob with a sun-kissed makeup look and a coral lip. An umbrella, certainly not part of the initial look, proved that good summer style can stand up to any type of weather.

Brendon Cook/BFA.com

Much like her younger sister Bella, there’s always been a DIY element to Hadid’s style, regardless of the season. In fall, the model gravitates towards plush robe coats, bold knit sweaters (always from her line, Guest In Residence), and leather penny loafers. And though many celebrities are still fluctuating between fall and spring fashion right now, Hadid has always been one to break out the summer classics—think bright vests, bucket hats—even at the slightest hint of warm weather.

Just don’t tell Hadid that summer doesn’t officially start for another few weeks.