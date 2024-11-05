In search of the perfect fall coat? Instead of shopping the local department store for something new, Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Lopez suggest checking the contents of your bathroom. Over the past two days, Hadid and Lopez added their names to a growing list of stars whose outerwear could be mistaken for spa wear.

Hadid attended the opening of her Guest In Residence pop-up store in Seoul, South Korea yesterday while wearing a belted chocolate brown coat. The fuzzy piece imitated the look of a dressing robe, largely due to its popped collar and belted waist. Hadid, however, broke the full self-care illusion by layering dark wash jeans and black penny loafers underneath.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

Lopez opted for the trend for a day of travel. The singer and actress was spotted arriving to JFK Airport in a white teddy bear coat and her signature wide-leg jeans. Unlike Hadid, Lopez’s decision to leave her jacket open created a more casual look compared to the model’s outfit. It veered more towards what we’d expect from fall and winter fashion, but still tied in the comfort-driven aspect of the trend. Especially considering the fact that Lopez completed her outfit with a knit beanie hat and a cozy turtleneck.

BACKGRID

Of course, Hadid and Lopez’s coats aren’t actually bathrobes. And surely, they both cost a pretty penny. But their fashion choices spoke to a wider movement among celebrities that’s been taking place both on and off the red carpet lately.

A handful of stars are abandoning the typical gala dress in favor of high-fashion robes. Look no further than the rule-breaking Balenciaga gown Isabella Huppert wore to the Cannes Film Festival or the butter yellow Jacquemus number Rihanna pulled out for a Fenty Hair event in September. There have also been off-duty examples of the trend, most notably from Angelina Jolie who has taken a special liking to one feathery coat-robe in particular.

JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Now, Hadid and Lopez have demonstrated how to take the trend from the red carpet all the way to the airport terminal.