The Best Looks From the Gold Gala 2024

Cultural nonprofit Gold House held its third annual Gold Gala on May 11 at the historic Music Center in downtown Los Angeles, and the stars turned out their best looks for the affair. The influential organization, which seeks to unite and elevate the Asian Pacific community, celebrated its 2024 A100 List, which showcases the 100 most impactful Asian Pacific changemakers in culture and society.

Honorees included Lucy Liu, who received the Gold Legend honor from friend Regina King; Cynthia Erivo, who received the Gold Ally award from Michelle Yeoh and Wicked director Jon M. Chu; Padma Lakshmi (who also created the menu for the evening); and The Sympathizer star Hoa Xuande, who received the New Gold award for a rising Asian Pacific leader from fellow actor John Cho. Saweetie received an award from Bella Poarch and makeup artist Patrick Ta before performing a 20-minute set for the crowd, including a preview of her as-yet-unreleased song, “Nani.”

Each detail of the evening was carefully considered: award-winning designer Prabal Gurung, who is also the Gala’s creative director, illustrated the event’s ‘A Gold New World’ theme with a multi-dimensional stage adorned with giant gold clouds. Artist Maia Ruth Lee designed the honoree statues, which reflected the Asian infinity knot. Comedian and advocate Alok opened the night with a moving monologue about the acceptance of the Asian Pacific community, and RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 winner Nymphia Wind kicked off the after-party with a performance that was followed by a classic Steve Aoki DJ set.

Attendees dressed to the nines for the event—read on for the best looks of the night:

Lucy Liu Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Bibhu Mohapatra.

Michelle Yeoh Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Schiaparelli.

Cynthia Erivo Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Balmain.

Padma Lakshmi Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Cinq à Sept and Cartier jewelry.

Saweetie Olivia Wong/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Retrofête.

Regina King Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Roberto Cavalli and Cartier jewelry.

Bella Poarch Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Vania Romoff.

Avantika Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Geyanna Youness.

Karrueche Tran Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Thai Nguyen Atelier.

Nymphia Wind Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tina Leung Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prabal Gurung.

Sherry Cola Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Sau Lee.

Towa Bird and Reneé Rapp Gregg DeGuire/Variety/Getty Images

Steven Yeun and Joana Pak Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sarayu Blue Gregg DeGuire/Variety/Getty Images In Naeem Khan.

Avian Jogia and Halsey Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Natasha Liu Bordizzo Olivia Wong/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Cartier jewelry.

Joel Kim Booster Olivia Wong/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kristi Yamaguchi Gregg DeGuire/Variety/Getty Images

John Cho Olivia Wong/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Humberto Leon and Carol Kim Gregg DeGuire/Variety/Getty Images

Bing Chen Gregg DeGuire/Variety/Getty Images In Cartier jewelry.

Apolo Ohno Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Kim Shui Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amanda Nguyen Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Cartier jewelry.

Meena Harris Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Cartier jewelry.