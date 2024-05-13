FASHION

The Best Looks From the Gold Gala 2024

Michelle Yeoh at Gold House's 3rd Annual Gold Gala held at The Music Center on May 11, 2024 in Los A...
Gregg DeGuire/Variety/Getty Images

Cultural nonprofit Gold House held its third annual Gold Gala on May 11 at the historic Music Center in downtown Los Angeles, and the stars turned out their best looks for the affair. The influential organization, which seeks to unite and elevate the Asian Pacific community, celebrated its 2024 A100 List, which showcases the 100 most impactful Asian Pacific changemakers in culture and society.

Honorees included Lucy Liu, who received the Gold Legend honor from friend Regina King; Cynthia Erivo, who received the Gold Ally award from Michelle Yeoh and Wicked director Jon M. Chu; Padma Lakshmi (who also created the menu for the evening); and The Sympathizer star Hoa Xuande, who received the New Gold award for a rising Asian Pacific leader from fellow actor John Cho. Saweetie received an award from Bella Poarch and makeup artist Patrick Ta before performing a 20-minute set for the crowd, including a preview of her as-yet-unreleased song, “Nani.”

Each detail of the evening was carefully considered: award-winning designer Prabal Gurung, who is also the Gala’s creative director, illustrated the event’s ‘A Gold New World’ theme with a multi-dimensional stage adorned with giant gold clouds. Artist Maia Ruth Lee designed the honoree statues, which reflected the Asian infinity knot. Comedian and advocate Alok opened the night with a moving monologue about the acceptance of the Asian Pacific community, and RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 winner Nymphia Wind kicked off the after-party with a performance that was followed by a classic Steve Aoki DJ set.

Attendees dressed to the nines for the event—read on for the best looks of the night:

Lucy Liu
Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Bibhu Mohapatra.

Michelle Yeoh
Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Schiaparelli.

Cynthia Erivo
Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Balmain.

Padma Lakshmi
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Cinq à Sept and Cartier jewelry.

Saweetie
Olivia Wong/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Retrofête.

Regina King
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Roberto Cavalli and Cartier jewelry.

Bella Poarch
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Vania Romoff.

Avantika
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Geyanna Youness.

Karrueche Tran
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Thai Nguyen Atelier.

Nymphia Wind
Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Tina Leung
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Prabal Gurung.

Sherry Cola
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Sau Lee.

Towa Bird and Reneé Rapp
Gregg DeGuire/Variety/Getty Images
Steven Yeun and Joana Pak
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Sarayu Blue
Gregg DeGuire/Variety/Getty Images

In Naeem Khan.

Avian Jogia and Halsey
Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Natasha Liu Bordizzo
Olivia Wong/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Cartier jewelry.

Joel Kim Booster
Olivia Wong/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Kristi Yamaguchi
Gregg DeGuire/Variety/Getty Images
John Cho
Olivia Wong/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Humberto Leon and Carol Kim
Gregg DeGuire/Variety/Getty Images
Bing Chen
Gregg DeGuire/Variety/Getty Images

In Cartier jewelry.

Apolo Ohno
Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images
Kim Shui
Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Amanda Nguyen
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Cartier jewelry.

Meena Harris
Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Cartier jewelry.

Manny Jacinto
Gregg DeGuire/Variety/Getty Images