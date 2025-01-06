Like a gun firing at a starting line, the Golden Globes marks the official beginning of award season. For the next few months, it’s going to be a marathon of celebrities, red carpets, and glamour as the players in this year’s biggest movies race for some award recognition. And while the televised ceremonies are undoubtedly the most visible part of the award season parade, they only represent half the fun. Because after the broadcast wraps, stars—winner and losers alike—get to really let loose as they descend upon the myriad of after parties. Following the Globes on Sunday night, celebrities downed their final glass of champagne and scurried out of the Beverly Hilton for their next stop. Many headed down the street to Spago for the Netflix party while others gathered at Funke for Disney’s bash. Of course, gowns were ditched in the process as everyone from Elle Fanning to Zoe Saldaña took the opportunity to get a bit more comfortable. Below, a look inside the exclusive fetes, and the ensembles you didn’t see walk the red carpet.

Elle Fanning Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images In Dior fall 2004.

Zoe Saldaña Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mikey Madison Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paris Jackson Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Monica Barbaro 42 / BACKGRID

Anna Sawai VEGAN / BACKGRID

Eiza González Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

FKA Twigs Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Jodie Turner Smith Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kate Beckinsale Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Ivy Wolk Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ashley Graham Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kelly Rowland PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images