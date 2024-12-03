It’s hard to say exactly when award season begins, but if Monday night’s Gotham Awards wasn’t the starting shot, it was most definitely the warm-up. Stars of this year’s biggest movies descended upon Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, ready to find out who would be honored with the awards from the Gotham Film & Media Institute.

Sebastian Stan’s A Different Man took home the Best Feature Award. Sing Sing similarly won big, specifically getting both the Lead Performance and Supporting Performance recognitions, the former going to Colman Domingo. The focus was also on young Hollywood, as former Dune costars Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet received the Spotlight and Visionary Tributes, respectively. Angelina Jolie was honored with the Performer Tribute for her work in Pablo Larrain’s Maria, while the cast of The Piano Lesson was recognized with the Ensemble Tribute.

The list of winners and honorees, of course, made for a star-studded red carpet, and the celebrities did not disappoint when it came to turning out looks. Schiaparelli haute couture had heavy representation at the event, as did Dior, thanks to Elle Fanning and Demi Moore. But that’s just the tip of the sartorial iceberg, so keep scrolling for all the best looks from the 2024 Gotham Awards.

Zendaya Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock In Louis Vuitton with Jimmy Choo heels and Bulgari jewelry.

Angelina Jolie Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock In vintage Dolce & Gabbana.

Elle Fanning Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock In Dior with Cartier jewelry.

Zoë Kravitz Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock In Saint Laurent with Jessica McCormack jewelry.

Demi Moore TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Dior with Bulgari jewelry.

Josh O’Connor Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images In Loewe.

Colman Domingo Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images In Burberry with Cartier jewelry.

Jessica Chastain Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock In Gucci.

Chloe Sevigny Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Saoirse Ronan Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock In Schiaparelli haute couture with Briony Raymond jewelry.

Mikey Madison Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images In Schiaparelli haute couture.

Sebastian Stan Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images In Prada with Cartier jewelry.

Pamela Anderson Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images In Oscar de la Renta with Jimmy Choo heels.

Kieran Culkin TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Oscar Isaac TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Brioni.

Aubrey Plaza TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Fendi with Jimmy Choo heels and jewelry from Suzanne Kalan and Rainbow K.

Bella Ramsey Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images In Prada.

Shailene Woodley TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jesse Eisenberg Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

Monica Barbaro TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Rodarte with Bulgari jewelry.

Molly Ringwald TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Michael Kors.

Rachel Brosnahan Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock In Cartier jewelry and Gianvito Rossi heels.

Danielle Deadwyler Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images In Alexander McQueen.

Mark Eydelshteyn TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Valentino.

Emily Mortimer TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Markarian.

Zoey Deutch Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images In Chanel couture.

Justice Smith TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Valentino.

Adrien Brody Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Jeremy O. Harris Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Anthony Ramos TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images