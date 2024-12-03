FASHION

Every Major Look From the 2024 Gotham Awards

by Carolyn Twersky
Nicole Kidman at the 34th Annual Gotham Awards
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

It’s hard to say exactly when award season begins, but if Monday night’s Gotham Awards wasn’t the starting shot, it was most definitely the warm-up. Stars of this year’s biggest movies descended upon Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, ready to find out who would be honored with the awards from the Gotham Film & Media Institute.

Sebastian Stan’s A Different Man took home the Best Feature Award. Sing Sing similarly won big, specifically getting both the Lead Performance and Supporting Performance recognitions, the former going to Colman Domingo. The focus was also on young Hollywood, as former Dune costars Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet received the Spotlight and Visionary Tributes, respectively. Angelina Jolie was honored with the Performer Tribute for her work in Pablo Larrain’s Maria, while the cast of The Piano Lesson was recognized with the Ensemble Tribute.

The list of winners and honorees, of course, made for a star-studded red carpet, and the celebrities did not disappoint when it came to turning out looks. Schiaparelli haute couture had heavy representation at the event, as did Dior, thanks to Elle Fanning and Demi Moore. But that’s just the tip of the sartorial iceberg, so keep scrolling for all the best looks from the 2024 Gotham Awards.

Zendaya

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

In Louis Vuitton with Jimmy Choo heels and Bulgari jewelry.

Angelina Jolie

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

In vintage Dolce & Gabbana.

Elle Fanning

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

In Dior with Cartier jewelry.

Zoë Kravitz

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

In Saint Laurent with Jessica McCormack jewelry.

Demi Moore

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Dior with Bulgari jewelry.

Josh O’Connor

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

In Loewe.

Colman Domingo

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

In Burberry with Cartier jewelry.

Jessica Chastain

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

In Gucci.

Chloe Sevigny

Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Saoirse Ronan

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

In Schiaparelli haute couture with Briony Raymond jewelry.

Mikey Madison

Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

In Schiaparelli haute couture.

Sebastian Stan

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

In Prada with Cartier jewelry.

Pamela Anderson

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

In Oscar de la Renta with Jimmy Choo heels.

Kieran Culkin

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Oscar Isaac

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Brioni.

Aubrey Plaza

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Fendi with Jimmy Choo heels and jewelry from Suzanne Kalan and Rainbow K.

Bella Ramsey

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

In Prada.

Shailene Woodley

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jesse Eisenberg

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

Monica Barbaro

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Rodarte with Bulgari jewelry.

Molly Ringwald

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Michael Kors.

Rachel Brosnahan

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

In Cartier jewelry and Gianvito Rossi heels.

Danielle Deadwyler

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

In Alexander McQueen.

Mark Eydelshteyn

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Emily Mortimer

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Markarian.

Zoey Deutch

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

In Chanel couture.

Justice Smith

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Adrien Brody

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Jeremy O. Harris

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Anthony Ramos

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Julia Stiles

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

In Greta Lee jewelry.