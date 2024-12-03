Every Major Look From the 2024 Gotham Awards
It’s hard to say exactly when award season begins, but if Monday night’s Gotham Awards wasn’t the starting shot, it was most definitely the warm-up. Stars of this year’s biggest movies descended upon Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, ready to find out who would be honored with the awards from the Gotham Film & Media Institute.
Sebastian Stan’s A Different Man took home the Best Feature Award. Sing Sing similarly won big, specifically getting both the Lead Performance and Supporting Performance recognitions, the former going to Colman Domingo. The focus was also on young Hollywood, as former Dune costars Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet received the Spotlight and Visionary Tributes, respectively. Angelina Jolie was honored with the Performer Tribute for her work in Pablo Larrain’s Maria, while the cast of The Piano Lesson was recognized with the Ensemble Tribute.
The list of winners and honorees, of course, made for a star-studded red carpet, and the celebrities did not disappoint when it came to turning out looks. Schiaparelli haute couture had heavy representation at the event, as did Dior, thanks to Elle Fanning and Demi Moore. But that’s just the tip of the sartorial iceberg, so keep scrolling for all the best looks from the 2024 Gotham Awards.
Zendaya
In Louis Vuitton with Jimmy Choo heels and Bulgari jewelry.
Angelina Jolie
Nicole Kidman
In vintage Dolce & Gabbana.
Elle Fanning
In Dior with Cartier jewelry.
Zoë Kravitz
In Saint Laurent with Jessica McCormack jewelry.
Demi Moore
In Dior with Bulgari jewelry.
Josh O’Connor
In Loewe.
Colman Domingo
In Burberry with Cartier jewelry.
Jessica Chastain
In Gucci.
Chloe Sevigny
In Saint Laurent.
Saoirse Ronan
In Schiaparelli haute couture with Briony Raymond jewelry.
Mikey Madison
In Schiaparelli haute couture.
Sebastian Stan
In Prada with Cartier jewelry.
Pamela Anderson
In Oscar de la Renta with Jimmy Choo heels.
Kieran Culkin
Natasha Lyonne
Oscar Isaac
In Brioni.
Aubrey Plaza
In Fendi with Jimmy Choo heels and jewelry from Suzanne Kalan and Rainbow K.
Bella Ramsey
In Prada.
Shailene Woodley
Jesse Eisenberg
Monica Barbaro
In Rodarte with Bulgari jewelry.
Molly Ringwald
In Michael Kors.
Rachel Brosnahan
In Cartier jewelry and Gianvito Rossi heels.
Danielle Deadwyler
In Alexander McQueen.
Mark Eydelshteyn
In Valentino.
Emily Mortimer
In Markarian.
Zoey Deutch
In Chanel couture.
Justice Smith
In Valentino.
Adrien Brody
Jeremy O. Harris
Anthony Ramos
Julia Stiles
In Greta Lee jewelry.