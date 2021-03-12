The 2003 Grammys Fashion Was More Unhinged Than Any Pandemic Trend

What is quarantine about, if not coping with isolation by regressing to a childlike mental state? I’ve personally opted for scream-singing Michelle Branch while vacuuming and recreating scenes from Mary-Kate and Ashley movies. So with the 2021 Grammy Awards fast-approaching, the only way to deal with the awkwardness of potentially seeing Chris Martin perform in his garage again is by mentally traveling to the 2003 Grammys, and reminiscing on some early aughts celebrity style.

You might be wondering, why 2003? When I looked into the archives from exactly 20 years ago, it was clear that not enough attendees took fashion risks on the red carpet, but two years later, they certainly ramped up the ingenuity. It was in 2003 that Norah Jones beat out Ashanti, my girl Michelle, Avril Lavigne and John Mayer—who performed in cargo shorts—for Best New Artist. At that time, Destiny’s only Child who attended the awards was Kelly Rowland, picking up a Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for “Dilemma” with Nelly. Kim Cattrall was there.

I’m not saying 2003 was actually a better time—it was a period of inequity, especially with regards to red carpet fashion. A legend like Aretha Franklin used fashion to transform herself into a full-blown ice queen on the red carpet while Limp Bizkit rapper Fred Durst got away with throwing on a stained tee shirt, and it would still take 18 years for Mickey Guyton to become the first Black singer nominated for Best Country Solo Performance. But it’s nice to look back on a freaky award show fever dream we could all complain about IRL. In lieu of gathering together in person, please enjoy this collection of the wildest, most influential looks at the 2003 Grammys.

Missy Elliott Photo by Gregory Pace/FilmMagic Missy Elliott attends the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2003 in New York City.

Usher Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images Usher attends the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2003 in New York City.

Ashanti Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images Ashanti attends the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2003 in New York City.

Chilli and T-Boz of TLC Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images Chilli and T-Boz of TLC attend the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2003 in New York City.

Debbie Harry Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage Debbie Harry attends the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2003 in New York City.

CeeLo Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images CeeLo of Goodie Mob attends the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2003 in New York City.

Alicia Keys Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Alicia Keys during the 45th Annual Grammy Awards BMG after party at Gotham Hall in New York City, New York, United States.

Diana Ross Photo by L. Busacca/WireImage Diana Ross during the 45th Annual Grammy Awards BMG after party at Gotham Hall in New York City, New York, United States.

Herbie Hancock and Raphael Saadiq Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc Herbie Hancock and Raphael Saadiq attend the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2003 in New York City.

Jamie Lynn Siegler Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images Jamie Lynn Siegler attends the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2003 in New York City.

Avril Lavigne and Kelly Osbourne Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage Avril Lavigne and Kelly Osbourne during the 45th Annual Grammy Awards BMG after party at Gotham Hall in New York City, New York, United States.

Pink Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images Pink attends the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2003 in New York City.

Eve Photo by Gregory Pace/FilmMagic Eve attends the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2003 in New York City.

Jimmy Fallon Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc Jimmy Fallon attends the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2003 in New York City.

No Doubt Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images Band members of No Doubt pose backstage during the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2003 in New York City.

Naomi Campbell Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images Naomi Campbell attends the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2003 in New York City.

Cyndi Lauper Photo by Gregory Pace/FilmMagic Cyndi Lauper attends the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2003 in New York City.

Tom Arnold and Gabrielle Union Photo by Gregory Pace/FilmMagic Tom Arnold and Gabrielle Union attend the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2003 in New York City.

Aretha Franklin Photo by R. Diamond/WireImage Aretha Franklin backstage during the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2003 in New York City.

Christian Slater and Fred Durst Photo by SGranitz/WireImage Christian Slater and Fred Durst attend the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2003 in New York City.

Kylie Minogue Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc Kylie Minogue attends the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2003 in New York City.

John Mayer Photo by Gregory Pace/FilmMagic John Mayer attends the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2003 in New York City.

Foxy Brown Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc Foxy Brown attends the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2003 in New York City.

Kelly Rowland Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images Kelly Rowland in the pressroom at the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2003 in New York City.

Sheryl Crow Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage Sheryl Crow attends the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2003 in New York City.

Avril Lavigne Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc Avril Lavigne attends the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2003 in New York City.

Bootsy Collins Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc Bootsy Collins attends the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2003 in New York City.

Eartha Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc Eartha attends the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2003 in New York City.

Bowling for Soup Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc Bowling for Soup attend the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2003 in New York City.

Celia Cruz Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc Celia Cruz attends the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2003 in New York City.