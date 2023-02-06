FASHION

The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Grammy Awards

by Maxine Wally and W Staff
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Adele attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on F...
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There has been plenty of chatter in the run-up to the 65th annual Grammy Awards about who will attend the event on February 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles. Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Madonna, and Adele (who confirmed to fans that she would be there by stating at a January concert in Las Vegas that “Whoever started that rumor [that I wouldn’t go] is a dickhead…”) have all been in conversations to show up, whether for hosting duties, performances, or a record-breaking number of potential wins (Queen Bey, looking at you). Any combination of these stars would all but guarantee a major fashion moment—and the Grammys red carpet was certainly a sight to see, even hours before the show had begun. Doja Cat’s close-cropped pixie cut, statement black earrings, and a black pleather Atelier Versace gown and matching opera-length gloves called to mind a high fashion Ursula. Although she skipped the red carpet, Jennifer Lopez stunned in a dramatic Gucci gown and not one, but two Bulgari Serpenti diamond necklaces. Cardi B’s Gaurav Gupta azure, sculptural dress was equal parts art piece and formal wear. The men didn’t disappoint, either—Omar Apollo’s Bottega Veneta outfit was one of our favorites from the brand’s spring 2023 season, while Harry Styles brought his signature low-cut jumpsuit to even more plunging proportions before changing into a cropped white tuxedo jacket and tan slacks to accept the Best Pop Vocal Album award for Harry’s House. And although she skipped the red carpet, Adele did, indeed, make good on her word and went to the 2023 Grammys—wearing a dramatic maroon ruffled dress, no less. See all of our favorite looks for the night, here.

Jennifer Lopez in Gucci and Bulgari jewelry
Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage
Olivia Rodrigo in Miu Miu and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Adele in Louis Vuitton
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Kendrick Lamar in Martine Rose
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Cardi B in Gaurav Gupta
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Doja Cat in Atelier Versace
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Kacey Musgraves in Valentino
Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Pharrell in Ernest W. Baker
Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Steve Lacy in Saint Laurent
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Omar Apollo in Bottega Veneta
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lourdes Leon in Area
Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Bad Bunny
JC Olivera/WireImage/Getty Images
Tems in Vivienne Westwood
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Honey Dijon in Alaïa
Instagram @honeydijon