There has been plenty of chatter in the run-up to the 65th annual Grammy Awards about who will attend the event on February 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles. Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Madonna, and Adele (who confirmed to fans that she would be there by stating at a January concert in Las Vegas that “Whoever started that rumor [that I wouldn’t go] is a dickhead…”) have all been in conversations to show up, whether for hosting duties, performances, or a record-breaking number of potential wins (Queen Bey, looking at you). Any combination of these stars would all but guarantee a major fashion moment—and the Grammys red carpet was certainly a sight to see, even hours before the show had begun. Doja Cat’s close-cropped pixie cut, statement black earrings, and a black pleather Atelier Versace gown and matching opera-length gloves called to mind a high fashion Ursula. Although she skipped the red carpet, Jennifer Lopez stunned in a dramatic Gucci gown and not one, but two Bulgari Serpenti diamond necklaces. Cardi B’s Gaurav Gupta azure, sculptural dress was equal parts art piece and formal wear. The men didn’t disappoint, either—Omar Apollo’s Bottega Veneta outfit was one of our favorites from the brand’s spring 2023 season, while Harry Styles brought his signature low-cut jumpsuit to even more plunging proportions before changing into a cropped white tuxedo jacket and tan slacks to accept the Best Pop Vocal Album award for Harry’s House. And although she skipped the red carpet, Adele did, indeed, make good on her word and went to the 2023 Grammys—wearing a dramatic maroon ruffled dress, no less. See all of our favorite looks for the night, here.

Jennifer Lopez in Gucci and Bulgari jewelry Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage

Olivia Rodrigo in Miu Miu and Tiffany & Co. jewelry Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Adele in Louis Vuitton Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kendrick Lamar in Martine Rose Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cardi B in Gaurav Gupta Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Doja Cat in Atelier Versace Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves in Valentino Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Pharrell in Ernest W. Baker Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Steve Lacy in Saint Laurent Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Omar Apollo in Bottega Veneta Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lourdes Leon in Area Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Bad Bunny JC Olivera/WireImage/Getty Images

Tems in Vivienne Westwood Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy